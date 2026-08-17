Hard Rock Heals Foundation Gives $255,000 in Grants to 51 Community Nonprofits Around the World

2026 Recipients Include Emergency Relief & Health, Human Trafficking Prevention, and Children's Wellness, Support & Education Organizations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock International, proudly announces the distribution of $255,000 in grants to 51 local nonprofit organizations across the globe. The $5,000 grants are part of the Foundation's annual commitment to help strengthen the communities in which Hard Rock operates through targeted support of impactful, grassroots initiatives.

The 2026 Hard Rock Heals Foundation Grant Program supports three focus areas:

Emergency Relief & Health

Prevention of human trafficking and promotion of human rights

Children's wellness, support and education

The deserving, locally based organizations selected this year span 18 countries and over 40 cities, reflecting the brand's global reach and deep community connections. The 2026 recipients represent purpose-driven organizations working to improve lives and strengthen their communities.

"Our properties are deeply connected to the communities they call home, and this grant program gives our local teams an opportunity to champion organizations making a difference right in their own backyards," said Tracy Bradford, Director and Co-President of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and President of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "We're proud to invest in 51 nonprofit partners this year and help amplify the important work they are doing around the world."

The program empowers participating Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming properties to nominate a local nonprofit organization for consideration each year. 2026 recipients include:

Covenant House New Jersey (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City) – Providing housing and supportive services for young people facing homelessness and human trafficking survivors

(nominated by Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City) – Providing housing and supportive services for young people facing homelessness and human trafficking survivors Empowerment Dess Perkins (nominated by Hard Rock Casino Tejon) – Supporting survivors of human trafficking

(nominated by Hard Rock Tejon) – Supporting survivors of human trafficking Mamás Unidas por la Rehabilitación de sus Hijos, A.C. (nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta) – Offering comprehensive rehabilitation services to children with disabilities

(nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta) – Offering comprehensive rehabilitation services to children with disabilities Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane) – Providing research, care and advocacy for critically ill children

(nominated by Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane) – Providing research, care and advocacy for critically ill children Kids in Distress Inc (nominated by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) – Serving children and families facing abuse

The full list of 2026 Hard Rock Heals Foundation grant recipients is available at https://www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that oversees all philanthropic activities for Hard Rock International. Guided by the belief that music is a universal force for good, the Foundation funds health, wellness, disaster relief, and community-based programs that promote healing through music and kindness. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local organizations making a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.

SOURCE Hard Rock International