Hard Truth Distilling Co. to release Master Distiller's Reserve Dark Roast Rye

The September release brings together a pair of award-winning, fan-favorite mash bills

NASHVILLE, Ind., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Truth Distilling Co. announces the release of its third 2026 Master Distiller's Reserve whiskey: Dark Roast Rye.

The whiskey will be the featured release at Hard Truth's Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26. The new rye features the award-winning Chocolate Malt Rye (RW-3) and Caramel Malt Rye (RW-4) mash bills showcased in previous Master Distiller's Reserve expressions.

Hard Truth Dark Roast Rye Release

"By combining our award-winning Caramel Malt Rye and Chocolate Malt Rye, the caramel malted barley and chocolate malted barley truly become the star ingredients that elevate Dark Roast Rye," said Hard Truth Barrel Manager Chris Moore.

In 2018, Hard Truth distillers began exploring the diverse flavors of roasted malts used in the beer world.

"The ability to create amazing flavors simply through the roasting of our grains to specific and prescriptive levels was intriguing and ultimately, very delicious," explained Hard Truth Master Distiller Bryan Smith, noting that the 2022 releases of RW-3 and RW-4 quickly won over rye fans who lean toward bold expressions on the dark side of the flavor spectrum.

"Dark Roast Rye is complex, sweet, malty, dark and brooding. It's destined to become serious mixologists' secret weapon, adding flavors both nuanced and bold to cocktails.

For the whiskey-lover who prefers a neat pour: Find a seat with a great view, a warm campfire, a cigar (if that's your thing), and settle in for an amazing glass of whiskey," he concluded.

This 50/50 blend is bottled-in-bond, meaning it is the product of a single distilling season, from one distillery, aged at least four years, and bottled at 100 proof under U.S government supervision.

The designation ensures consistency, authenticity, and a whiskey that speaks clearly to its origin, which fully embodies Hard Truth's grain-to-glass approach to whiskey-making.

Hard Truth will host two preview events ahead of Dark Roast Rye's September release: Cask & Still Social at Hard Truth in Nashville on Friday, Aug. 21, and Whiskey Social at the Garage at Bottleworks in Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 28.

Each event features specially-crafted small plates paired with cocktails, intros from Hard Truth distillers, a grazing table, and tasting stations. The Cask & Still event will also feature live jazz music from Louisville's Bourbon & Brass Quintet.

Limited Dark Roast Rye bottles will be available for purchase at both events. For tickets and more information, visit: Cask & Still | Whiskey Social | Harvest Festival

About Hard Truth Master Distiller's Reserve Dark Roast Rye:

25 barrel batch

50/50 blend of RW-3 (51% Rye, 38% Corn, 11% Chocolate malt barley) and RW-

4 (51% Rye, 38% Corn, 11% Caramel malt barley)

Bottled-in-Bond at 100 Proof (50% ABV)

MSRP $59.99

Tasting notes: Appearance: Burnt amber Aroma: Buttered toffee and custard with café mocha and clove Palate: Butterscotch and Swiss chocolate, with vanilla custard and rye spice Finish: Fudge brownie, brûléed sugar, and dark roast coffee fade to peach nectar, butter pecan, cracked black pepper, and oak



Media Contact: Maisie Callcott, [email protected]

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. (est. 2015) is an industry leader in sweet mash whiskey production and a nationally recognized whiskey destination. Located in Brown County, Hard Truth was named the No. 1 Distillery Tour 2026 by Newsweek. Hard Truth also crafts premium spirits, including Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum and Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, and limited release barrel reserve spirits.

Its first grain-to-glass Sweet Mash Rye release debuted in 2021, earning a spot in Fred Minnick's Top 50 American Whiskeys. Hard Truth Straight Bourbon Whiskey entered the market in 2024 to much acclaim, recognized by Robb Report as "one of the 50 Greatest Bourbons of the 21st Century (so far)."

In 2025, Hard Truth Sweet Mash Bourbon, High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Rye earned Gold Medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The Double Oaked Sweet Mash Single Barrel Rye also earned a Double Gold at the 2025 SFWSC.

Hard Truth products are distributed in more than 20 states and available online in more than 40. For more information, visit hardtruth.com.

SOURCE Hard Truth Distilling Co.