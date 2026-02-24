Hard Truth Distilling Co. Unveils Trio of 7-Year Whiskeys

The release will debut exclusively at Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Nashville, Indiana beginning Saturday, Feb. 28, with a limited allocation rolling out to select retailers in the weeks following.

"If you've been following our story here at Hard Truth, you will understand how important a seven year age statement is for an authentic grain-to-glass whiskey maker," said Bryan Smith, master distiller and partner of Hard Truth Distilling Co.

"Our sweet mash process creates a delicious whiskey at younger ages, but after seven winters and summers, these whiskeys have been transformed into something truly special. I cannot wait for you to try them!."

Drawn from carefully selected barrels, each expression pays tribute to Hard Truth's distinct, Indiana-grown character. They deliver heightened complexity, balance and layered flavor.

Flavor has always been the distillery's north star, driven in part by Hard Truth's commitment to the sweet mash distilling process. This method starts every batch with fresh ingredients, resulting in uniquely complex whiskeys that bring forward subtle grain notes often muted by the more common sour mash method.

7-Year Hard Truth Straight Bourbon

Color: Tawny

Aroma: Sweet notes of buttered toffee, vanilla, and cherry with delicate mocha and rye spice

Palate: Sweet, dark cherries lightly drizzled with honey, followed by toffee and vanilla custard

Finish: Warming, with candied pecan, bold rye spice, oak, and clove

7-Year Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye

Color: Auburn

Aroma: Maple, golden raisin, and plum blend seamlessly with vanilla and fennel

Palate: Candied fruit and rye spice fade to maple, cracked black pepper, and oak

Finish: Warm and inviting with brûléed sugar and cherry syrup that open up to vanilla, fennel, and oak

7-Year Hard Truth Wheated Bourbon

Color: Burnt amber

Aroma: Decadent with notes of nougat, dark chocolate, toasted almond, and vanilla

Palate: Warm pecan pie with a hint milk chocolate fade to sweet cream and clove

Finish: Long and soothing with candied fruit and cracked black pepper

Hard Truth is hosting special events at its distillery on Saturday, Feb. 28, and all are welcome to join and celebrate this milestone release. For more event details and tickets visit: https://hardtruth.com/

Media Contact: Maisie Callcott, [email protected]

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. (est. 2015) is an industry leader in sweet mash whiskey production and a nationally recognized craft whiskey destination named the No. 1 Destination Distillery in the U.S. by Distillery Trail in 2022.

Its first grain-to-glass Sweet Mash Rye release debuted in 2021, earning a spot in Fred Minnick's Top 50 American Whiskeys. Hard Truth Straight Bourbon Whiskey entered the market in 2024 to much acclaim, recognized by Robb Report as "one of the 50 Greatest Bourbons of the 21st Century (so far)."

Hard Truth also crafts premium spirits, including Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum and Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka.

Hard Truth products are distributed in more than 20 states and available online in more than 40 states through ReserveBar. For more information, visit hardtruth.com.

SOURCE Hard Truth Distilling Co.