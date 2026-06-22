Hardee's® Introduces Hot Honey Platform with Refreshing Beverage Arrivals

Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with the sweet heat of hot honey sauce between a fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuit

Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with crispy bacon, melty Swiss cheese and drizzled with hot honey sauce, all between a soft brioche-style bun

Hot Honey Tenders Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders topped with a drizzle of Hot Honey Sauce. My Rewards™ members can get Hot Honey tenders for just $3.99 in the Hardee's app.



Now through September 8, guests can begin their days with any Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit for only $3.99 at participating locations.

Designed for those who crave big flavor and crave-worthy innovation, the new Hot Honey lineup combines Hardee's premium Hand-Breaded Chicken with a rich hot honey sauce, delivering a flavor experience that's equal parts comfort food with a popular twist. The platform expands Hardee's commitment to elevating fan-favorite menu items through bold flavor.

"At Hardee's, we're always looking for ways to bring exciting flavors to the homestyle favorites our guests love," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "Hot Honey continues to resonate with consumers because it delivers the perfect balance of sweetness and heat. By pairing it with our Hand-Breaded Chicken, we're creating an irresistible combination that keeps guests coming back for more."

More Limited-Time Favorites

No matter where you're spending your summer, Hardee's is introducing a Tropical Twister beverage lineup to bring the beach to you with every sip. Packed with real passionfruit, pineapple and mango, these beverages are made without artificial colors or flavors. Guests have the choice of Tropical Twister Tea, Tropical Twister Lemonade or a Tropical Twister Hand-Scooped Milkshake.

Whether starting the morning or taking a break from the afternoon heat, the new menu items offer a delicious way to experience Hardee's favorites throughout the day.

For more news, follow Hardee's on social media. For promotions, download the Hardee's app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

X: @Hardees

Instagram: @hardees

TikTok: @hardees

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hardees/

About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.