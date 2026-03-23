HARDEE'S® INTRODUCES "SECOND BREAKFAST INSURANCE" -- BECAUSE BREAKFAST SHOULDN'T NEED A BACKUP PLAN

Guests who needed a second breakfast can claim a free Frisco Breakfast Burger

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of breakfast that doesn't keep you satisfied? Starting March 23, Hardee's is doubling down on hearty breakfast with its new Frisco Breakfast Burger and a limited time offer Second Breakfast Insurance, designed for anyone whose first breakfast leaves them wanting more.

Hardee’s is offering a hearty breakfast with its new Frisco Breakfast Burger and a limited time offer Second Breakfast Insurance, designed for anyone whose first breakfast leaves them wanting more. Packed with 42g of protein in a single burger, Hardee's Frisco Breakfast Burger is a hearty way to start the day.

Protein plays a key role in feeling satisfied and energized longer. While most quick-service breakfast sandwiches are built to be quick and inexpensive, Hardee's Frisco Breakfast Burger is crafted to power guests all morning long. With more than 40g of protein, this breakfast offering is meant to keep guests full past the morning rush and into lunchtime.

How Second Breakfast Insurance Works

From March 23 to March 31, My RewardsTM members who aren't satisfied with their breakfast can participate in Second Breakfast Insurance. Guests can simply submit a past receipt or a photo of a sad, unfulfilling breakfast that left them wanting more at hardees.com/nosecondbreakfast and Hardee's will offer a complimentary Frisco Breakfast Burger combo. Eligible entries will be rewarded by April 3.

"At Hardee's, we believe that the most important meal of the day shouldn't need a backup plan," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "The Frisco Breakfast Burger was designed to keep our guests satisfied with significantly more protein than other breakfast sandwich options. Second Breakfast Insurance is our way of proving it."

About the Frisco Breakfast Burger

Available for a limited time through April 14, the Frisco Breakfast Burger features a 100% USA Angus beef patty topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, a freshly cracked egg, melty American cheese, and crispy hash rounds, stacked on perfectly toasted sourdough. Packed with 42g of protein in a single burger, the Frisco Breakfast Burger is a hearty way to start the day.

About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.