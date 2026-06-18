Hardee's® Launches "Running On Full," Offering Free Breakfast to Drivers Feeling the Pinch at the Pump

My Rewards™ members who upload a photo of their fuel gauge receive a Made from Scratch™ breakfast biscuit

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's knows when gas prices are this high, filling up the tank is a dreaded chore. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are up over a dollar from a year ago, leaving consumers to make tough choices about where to cut costs. That's why the American quick-service restaurant brand is launching "Running on Full," a campaign built on a simple truth: when your gas tank reads "E," your stomach doesn't have to.

Hardee's launches Running on Full, offering free breakfast for those who submit a photo of their fuel gauge.

With the "Running on Full" campaign, Hardee's is putting its Made from Scratch™ Biscuits in customers' hands at no cost, proving you don't have to sacrifice real food just because you sacrificed a chunk of your paycheck at the pump.

How It Works

From June 18 through July 2, My Rewards™ members can submit a photo of their fuel gauge at or below a quarter of a tank to www.hardees.com/runningonfull. Once verified, Hardee's will offer a complimentary Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Eligible entries will be awarded starting on June 18, and guests will have until October 31 to redeem their offer in the Hardee's app.

"With gas prices putting pressure on budgets everywhere, our customers are looking for ways to ease the financial burden," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "We want to make sure our guests are feeling full at breakfast, the fuel that actually powers you. This offer is our way of making sure our customers stay fueled even when their vehicles tanks may be running low."

About the Menu Items

Hardee's Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit features crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, a hearty egg and American cheese on an iconic Hardee's Made from Scratch™ Biscuit. Its counterpart, the Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit, delivers a juicy, grilled sausage patty with a hearty egg on a warm, fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuit.

For more news, follow Hardee's on social media. For promotions, download the Hardee's app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

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Terms and Conditions

Running on Full Promotion Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States and D.C. who are 18+ and active My Rewards members. Starts 6/18/26 at 12:00 AM ET; ends 7/2/26 at 11:59 PM ET. To enter, eligible participants must visit https://www.hardees.com/runningonfull and upload a photo clearly showing their vehicle's gas gauge at or below one-quarter (1/4) full. Limit one entry per My Rewards account. First 4500 eligible entries receive a Free Sausage Egg and Cheese or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit offer, valid until 10/31/26. Sponsored by Hardee's Restaurants LLC. By submitting a photo, entrants warrant that the content does not violate any third-party rights and is not illegal, obscene, defamatory, or otherwise inappropriate, and does not depict unsafe or harmful behavior, including but not limited to use of a mobile device while driving or in violation of traffic laws. Entries that do not comply with these terms will not be eligible. Entries will not be returned.

Free Sausage Egg and Cheese or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit Offer Terms: Claim your free Sausage Egg and Cheese or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit today (No purchase necessary). Valid until 10/31/2026 at participating restaurants only. Offer redeemable via the Hardee's app or order.hardees.com by registered My Rewards users. Limit one redemption per registered user. Not valid for use within a combo or in combination with any other offer or discount. Excludes third-party delivery services. © 2026 Hardee's Restaurants LLC.

About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.