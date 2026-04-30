HardScope Launches Market Bubble, Prediction Market Podcast Series, Hosted by Banks and Ansem

In collaboration with Bullpen Labs, the series captures the convergence of media, speculation, and real-time participation

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HardScope, a creator-led media company and studio that develops original IP and scales creator talent into franchise businesses, in collaboration with Bullpen Labs, today announced the launch of 'Market Bubble presented by Polymarket,' the world's largest prediction market. The show is a first-of-its-kind prediction markets series for the ultra tapped-in crowd, hosted by Banks and Ansem.

Market Bubble is the internet's first original series dedicated to prediction market discourse. The show examines the confluence of speculation, attention, and culture across various domains, including digital culture, sports, capital markets, and technology. The series takes prediction market conversation out of group chats, Discord servers, and X threads into a live format, allowing listeners to make sense of, coordinate, and engage with outcomes tied to current events and cultural trends. The show will be streamed live on Twitch and amplified through Banks' 10M+ social audience and Ansem's 800K+ following on X, featuring influential guests across pop culture, finance, and technology, bringing diverse perspectives into the evolving prediction market conversation.

"I am super excited to be working on Market Bubble and have high confidence that socially optimized edutainment media will be one of the most impactful mediums in a world where everyone is always glued to their phones," said Ansem, co-host of Market Bubble. "When there is an excess of noise online, curating your information diet is one of the most important tasks for the modern individual. I want Market Bubble to be the premier place where young people learn how to make money on the internet and how to be the best versions of themselves: personally and professionally."

Market Bubble blends relevant cultural commentary with market-driven insight through a set of recurring segments:

Future-Proof : Examining breakthroughs in AI and frontier technology

: Examining breakthroughs in AI and frontier technology Culture Shock : Covering the defining moments and personalities in pop culture

: Covering the defining moments and personalities in pop culture Pick n' Roll: Breaking down key storylines, matchups, and momentum in sports

Breaking down key storylines, matchups, and momentum in sports The Price Is Wrong: Hosted by Ansem, identifying market mispricings and sentiment gaps

"Market Bubble is a groundbreaking podcast format that sits at the intersection of prediction markets and popular culture, offering fans of streaming and finance pioneers like Banks and Ansem a new kind of participatory entertainment," said Bryan Thoensen, HardScope Head of Content & Platform. "Our goal at HardScope is to ignite a cultural conversation through creator-led content franchises and this partnership with Bullpen Studios is only the beginning."

Bullpen brings deep expertise and credibility within the prediction market ecosystem, while HardScope leads across format creation, talent packaging, distribution strategy, monetization design, and long-term franchise development. The partnership combines domain insight with creator-led storytelling to translate audience behaviors into mainstream media entities.

"Traditional media has failed to evolve with the modern audience: from the content it produces to the mediums through which that content is consumed," said Michael Catt, Co-creator of Market Bubble. "Market Bubble is built to set a new standard for broadcast media and original programming in the post-AGI world. It's quantitative entertainment."

As co-host and creator, Banks says, "Watch the show."

To learn more about HardScope and how to partner with the next generation of media, or to apply to be featured in upcoming IP, visit HardScope.com.

About HardScope

HardScope is a creator-led media company and studio. Founded by Matt Kalish, co-founder of DraftKings, HardScope develops original IP, operates creator-led franchise businesses, and serves as a full-channel partner for brands looking to reach audiences through creator media. The company's leadership and production teams are built from operators with careers spent inside creator culture: producers, developers, and strategists from organizations like FaZe Clan, Spotify, Hulu and VICE Media.

From format development to talent infrastructure to brand integration, HardScope brings studio-level creative capability and enterprise operational discipline to a media landscape that creator audiences increasingly define. Learn more at hardscope.com.

About Bullpen

Bullpen is the copy trading app for Polymarket. The product helps users find proven wallets across sports, politics, crypto, and culture markets, then automatically tail their trades or surface alerts to manage positions themselves.

Bullpen ships in two surfaces. The consumer app at app.bullpen.fi serves traders who want a polished terminal interface with trader analytics, curated discovery, and one-tap copy trading. The Bullpen CLI is a purpose-built agent kit that exposes Polymarket execution, indexed wallet datasets, and proprietary smart money signals to Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and any other agent workflow. Traders can describe a strategy in natural language and run it live from their terminal.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market, providing real-time, data-driven insights into future events. By allowing traders to buy and sell shares on the outcome of future events, Polymarket creates market-driven probabilities on politics, current events, sports, and pop culture, which serve as a trusted, real-time source of information. As a pioneer in onchain finance, Polymarket operates on the Polygon blockchain and has established itself as a premier source for forecasting and high-integrity market analysis. For more information, visit Polymarket.com.

Media Contacts:

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE HardScope