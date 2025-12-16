HardScope Launches Vertically-Integrated Media Platform to Scale Creator Empires and Unlock Gen Z for Brands

Following the successful relaunch of the world's #1 creator organization, FaZe Clan, under new management including DraftKings Co-Founder Matt Kalish as CEO - HardScope now debuts to power talent growth and empire-building across new verticals while providing brands with the fully-native infrastructure to scale creator partnerships.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HardScope, the comprehensive Creator Media platform built to power talent growth while onboarding brands into the new world of Creator Media at scale, announces its launch today.

The launch arrives at a critical tipping point in the media landscape. While youth audiences spend the vast majority (nearly 70%) of their screen time with creator-driven platforms,[1] market analysis shows that less than 5%[2] of the $1T+ global digital ad market[3] currently flows into the creator economy—a massive inefficiency that HardScope is built to solve.

The HardScope team led by CEO Matt Kalish, co-founder of DraftKings, brings the operational excellence of a scaled multi-billion dollar tech company with a sophisticated media buying engine, combined with the expertise of a fully rebuilt leadership team of creator experts, and the internet-native content and creative engine behind the world's most iconic creator brand and #1 creator collective, FaZe Clan.

"We take pride in being the battle-tested team of makers, who create valuable assets in-house and get results for partners in a sea of unaccountable middlemen," said Matt Kalish, CEO of HardScope. "The mission of HardScope is to directly platform top talent that own the keys to Gen Z and invest in building their empires, while seamlessly onboarding brands into their universe through authentic integrated partnerships and collaborations that drive performance."

HardScope for Talent

While the modern creator possesses unprecedented power and opportunity to build the next generation of media empires, they have typically lacked the capital, infrastructure and expert creative and business resources to maximize their potential.

HardScope provides independent creators with the "C-Suite" capabilities they need, including strategy, creative, production, socials, distribution and commercialization, to scale their audience and content quality while growing equity by developing original IP and launching new products and ventures.

HardScope brings unrivalled success in identifying and accelerating the growth of creators in a hyper-competitive landscape. The team recently powered the explosive growth of FaZe Clan's 2024 relaunch, earning Best Content Organization of the Year two years in a row and driving members including JasontheWeen , Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, Adapt, YourRage, Kaysan and Silky to the forefront of the live streaming world. At this year's Streamer Awards, HardScope-powered creators Adapt and JasontheWeen earned some of the highest honors, including Best Music Streamer, Best Breakout Streamer and Streamer's Choice Award. HardScope's talent commands audiences that far surpass those of traditional media and deliver authentic engagement at massive scale.

HardScope's recent record-breaking Subathon generated 1.8B impressions and 82M social engagements in October. The event culminated in HardScope creators owning the top 7 most-subscribed spots on Twitch, and nearly 20% of "Just Chatting" hours watched during the month the campaign was live, with each streamer individually gaining over 100,000 new subscribers.

HardScope for Brands

HardScope offers brands a direct line to the world's top creators and their audiences through full-stack, native infrastructure built for the channel, providing a scalable solution that accesses the 2.4x ROI that creator-led media delivers over traditional digital ads.

"Brands know the audience has shifted, but they struggle to navigate the fragmentation of the creator space," said Mandy Gardiner, SVP of Brand Partnerships at HardScope. "We're making it simple to create authentic partnerships that place brands at the center of Creator Communities and Culture, while driving powerful business results. Our native DNA and proprietary technology is able to turn streaming moments into movements that dominate feeds and drive sales."

HardScope for Brands taps into the most valuable Gen Z communities, giving brands unparalleled access to top-tier creators and the audiences shaping culture. The platform enables brands to engage Gen Z authentically and to architect the future of brand storytelling through four signature offerings:

HardScope Brand Solutions : Laser-focused on the single goal of building a powerful Creator Direct partnership channel for brands. Provides preferential access to HardScope talent as well as economy-wide influence to enlist creators across the ecosystem and unlock "off-market" talent deals.

: Laser-focused on the single goal of building a powerful Creator Direct partnership channel for brands. Provides preferential access to HardScope talent as well as economy-wide influence to enlist creators across the ecosystem and unlock "off-market" talent deals. HardScope XPM: HardScope's proprietary clipping and distribution technology, helping brands reach audiences at higher frequency through content rediscovery across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, IG Reels and more. HardScope XPM transforms long-form livestreams and VOD content into digestible and shareable highlights.

HardScope's proprietary clipping and distribution technology, helping brands reach audiences at higher frequency through content rediscovery across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, IG Reels and more. HardScope XPM transforms long-form livestreams and VOD content into digestible and shareable highlights. HardScope Studio: HardScope's In-house creative production unit builds Original IP and produces live content for Gen-Z.

HardScope's In-house creative production unit builds Original IP and produces live content for Gen-Z. HardScope Experiential: HardScope's In-house event production builds experiences that Gen Z audiences never forget, with brand integrations that move culture.

To learn more about HardScope and how to partner with the next generation of media, or to apply to be featured in upcoming IP, visit HardScope.com .

About HardScope:

HardScope is the future of Creator Media, providing a vertically integrated Creator Media platform to power talent growth while giving brands direct and authentic access to Gen Z. Led by makers not middlemen, including DraftKings Co-Founder Matt Kalish, HardScope combines native creator expertise with enterprise-level operational infrastructure to scale creator empires, develop original IP, and deliver high-impact brand partnerships. With full-stack capabilities spanning strategy, creative, production, distribution, commercialization, and experiential, HardScope enables creators and brands to drive cultural relevance and measurable results across the fastest-growing media channel. Join us at hardscope.com .

