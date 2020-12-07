Haribo Unveils Brand-New "Kids' Voices" Ad And Sweepstakes

"We're delighted to continue the hugely successful launch of our 'Kids' Voices' campaign in the U.S.," said Jonathan Dale, Client Service Director, Quiet Storm. "Kids' Voices is now a truly global campaign, with original ads in nearly twenty countries around the world and still going strong after six years."

To celebrate the launch of the new TV advertisement, today HARIBO kicked-off a nationwide sweepstakes where five entrants will be picked at random to win one year's supply of HARIBO gummies. To enter the sweepstakes, participants are invited to utilize a playful "Kids' Voices" Instagram lens, available on the HARIBO Instagram profile.

The unique pitch-shifting technology changes adult voices to a children's tone. Using the tone, HARIBO asks participants to retell their favorite stories -- fact or fiction -- bringing back moments of childlike happiness. Contestants are asked to share their created "Kids' Voices" lens videos to either their personal Instagram Feeds or Instagram Stories, with all submissions tagging @HariboUSA and using #HariboSweepstakes to be entered. All user profiles must be set to "public" to be selected as a winner.

"Over the years, our 'Kids' Voices' Boardroom TV ad has brought endless joy and laughter to our consumers, exemplifying our value of childlike happiness," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO of America. "With the new "Library" spot, we're excited to surprise and delight our gummi fans around the U.S. and we're looking forward to seeing the sweepstakes entries and hearing their stories."

To learn more about the HARIBO library TV ad sweepstakes and official rules, please visit HARIBO's Instagram profile (@HariboUSA).

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

SOURCE HARIBO

Related Links

http://www.haribo.com

