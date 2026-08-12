Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Broadband revenue increased 54% year over year, including 44% growth in Rest-of-Market

Company raises full-year outlook to reflect Broadband revenue of $505 million - $525 million

Cash increased to $232 million with the completed sale of the Video business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2026.

"Our strong business momentum continued in the second quarter, with Broadband revenue growth accelerating to 54% year over year, including 44% growth in Rest-of-Market," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Equally important, it was another quarter of strong bookings, led by Rest-of-Market, enabling us to once again raise our full-year 2026 outlook. With the sale of the Video business now complete, we have the capital and focus to further accelerate our broadband growth."

Financial and Business Highlights

Total Company Financial Results



Q2 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 173.0

$ n/a Operating profit

18.4



35.6 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.24

Continuing Operations Financial Results - Broadband



Q2 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 133.5

$ n/a Operating profit (1)

23.6



31.3 Net income per share (1) $ 0.16

$ 0.21

Backlog and deferred revenue of $587.6 million, an increase of 71%, compared to $344.2 million last year

Cash: $231.9 million at July 3, 2026, compared to $124.1 million at December 31, 2025

Continuing Operations Business Highlights - Broadband

Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 161 customers, serving 48.2 million CPE devices, with ongoing expansion across all tier-1 accounts and new customer wins

Rest-of-Market bookings represented approximately 60% of total Q2 bookings, reflecting meaningful progress in customer diversification

Achieved first SeaStar MDU deployment and secured multi-million dollar orders for the recently announced Pearl-1XL and Oyster+ fiber products

__________________________________ (1) Includes approximately $2.3 million of stranded costs associated with the Video divestiture for Q2 2026.

Discontinued Operations - Video Business

The results of the Company's Video Business are presented as held-for-sale and discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets for all periods presented in this press release. As previously announced, on December 8, 2025, the Company entered into a Put Option Agreement to sell its Video business to Leone Media Inc. (d/b/a MediaKind) for a purchase price of $145 million in cash (the "Disposition"). On March 20, 2026, MediaKind and the Company executed the Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA") for the Disposition.

On June 16, 2026, the Company and MediaKind completed the Disposition. Proceeds from the sale were $137.9 million paid at closing, subject to final post-closing adjustments under the terms of the APA. Following the Disposition, Harmonic operates as a pure-play broadband company with a single reportable segment: Broadband. As such, and unless stated otherwise, all results presented in the following table reflect those of continuing operations.

Select Financial Information from Continuing Operations - Broadband



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 133.5

$ 121.7

$ 86.9



n/a



n/a



n/a Operating profit (loss) (1) $ 23.6

$ 20.4

$ (0.8)

$ 31.3

$ 26.0

$ 7.0 Net income (loss) per share $ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ (0.01)

$ 0.21

$ 0.17

$ 0.03

Other Financial Information

















Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025



(Unaudited, in millions) Bookings for the quarter $ 144.3

$ 115.9

$ 131.0 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 587.6

$ 582.1

$ 344.2 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 231.9

$ 109.0

$ 123.9

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

___________________________________ (1) Includes stranded costs of approximately $2.3 million in Q2 2026, $2.3 million in Q1 2026, and $1.7 million in Q2 2025.

GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband



Q3 2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Net revenue $ 125

$ 135 Gross margin %

51.0 %



52.0 % Operating profit (2) $ 17

$ 22 Tax rate

30.0 %



30.0 % Net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.14 Shares (3)

110.4



110.4



2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Net revenue $ 505

$ 525 Gross margin %

50.9 %



51.8 % Operating profit (2) $ 74

$ 86 Tax rate

30.0 %



30.0 % Net income per share $ 0.44

$ 0.53 Shares (3)

110.4



110.4

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband



Q3 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Gross margin %

51.0 %



52.0 % Gross profit $ 64

$ 70 Operating profit (2) $ 23

$ 28 Tax rate

23.0 %



23.0 % Net income per share $ 0.15

$ 0.19 Shares (3)

110.4



110.4





2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Gross margin %

51.0 %



52.0 % Gross profit $ 258

$ 273 Operating profit (2) $ 99

$ 111 Tax rate

23.0 %



23.0 % Net income per share $ 0.67

$ 0.75 Shares (3)

110.4



110.4

________________________________ (1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Includes approximately $2.3 million and $10.0 million of stranded costs associated with the Video business divestiture for Q3 and FY 2026, respectively. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price of $12.95 (Q2 2026 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6b44bd6531a743fb82a359cc25e46844. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue; gross margins; operating expenses; operating income (loss), including stranded costs associated with the disposition of the Video business; tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable or telco industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband business will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ product solutions; dependence on various broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Divestiture related employee compensation costs - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to employee compensation costs resulting from the divestiture.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)





July 3, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,862

$ 124,105 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $136 and $227 as of

July 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

89,906



85,935 Inventories

66,473



47,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,948



12,530 Assets held for sale

—



223,961 Total current assets

417,189



494,371 Property and equipment, net

23,478



25,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,142



13,687 Goodwill

61,092



60,900 Deferred income taxes, net

99,425



104,043 Other non-current assets

18,319



19,834 Total assets $ 632,645

$ 718,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,944

$ 2,944 Accounts payable

39,263



23,093 Deferred revenue

20,775



31,519 Operating lease liabilities

5,988



6,433 Other current liabilities

67,962



48,288 Liabilities to be disposed of

—



85,671 Total current liabilities

136,932



197,948 Long-term debt

107,667



109,140 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

13,524



14,664 Other non-current liabilities

14,176



13,485 Total liabilities

272,299



335,237 Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 109,024 and

111,186 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

109



111 Additional paid-in capital

2,483,251



2,466,177 Accumulated deficit

(2,114,668)



(2,076,406) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,346)



(6,636) Total stockholders' equity

360,346



383,246 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 632,645

$ 718,483

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025 Revenue:





















Appliance and integration $ 117,016

$ 72,601

$ 220,775

$ 144,126 SaaS and service

16,446



14,317



34,382



27,670 Total net revenue

133,462



86,918



255,157



171,796 Cost of revenue:





















Appliance and integration

56,413



41,652



107,271



74,086 SaaS and service

7,161



5,480



14,383



11,444 Total cost of revenue

63,574



47,132



121,654



85,530 Total gross profit

69,888



39,786



133,503



86,266 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

21,199



17,992



42,080



37,656 Selling, general and administrative

24,630



20,483



46,915



40,263 Asset impairment and related charges

428



1,637



428



1,637 Restructuring and related charges

—



428



—



428 Total operating expenses

46,257



40,540



89,423



79,984 Income from operations

23,631



(754)



44,080



6,282 Interest expense, net

(1,082)



(1,090)



(2,161)



(2,401) Other expense, net

(579)



(1,192)



(621)



(1,813) Income before income taxes

21,970



(3,036)



41,298



2,068 Provision for income taxes

4,919



(2,179)



14,599



556 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

17,051



(857)



26,699



1,512 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(19,375)



3,728



(21,714)



7,299 Net income (loss) $ (2,324)

$ 2,871

$ 4,985

$ 8,811























Net income (loss) per share:





















Basic:





















Continuing operations $ 0.16

$ (0.01)

$ 0.24

$ 0.01 Discontinued operations

(0.18)



0.04



(0.19)



0.07 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 0.08























Diluted:





















Continuing operations $ 0.16

$ (0.01)

$ 0.24

$ 0.01 Discontinued operations

(0.18)



0.04



(0.19)



0.07 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 0.08























Weighted average common shares:





















Basic

108,654



113,392



109,186



114,855 Diluted

109,682



113,392



110,176



115,256

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025 Cash flows from Continuing and Discontinued Operations









Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 4,985

$ 8,811 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

5,193



5,392 Asset impairment and related charges

428



1,637 Stock-based compensation

21,467



16,162 Foreign currency remeasurement

(88)



596 Deferred income taxes, net

2,917



(2,718) Loss on divestiture

6,251



— Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,441



1,988 Other

18



(9) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net

(8,152)



58,067 Inventories

(23,567)



(6,607) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,334)



(492) Accounts payable

16,729



3,030 Deferred revenues

(5,979)



2,202 Other liabilities

8,951



(16,151) Net cash provided by operating activities

26,260



71,908 Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash retained and transaction costs (1)

131,963



— Purchases of property and equipment

(3,005)



(5,672) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

128,958



(5,672) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

170,000



40,000 Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings

(171,519)



(42,466) Repurchase of common stock

(42,950)



(50,102) Proceeds from other borrowings

—



3,835 Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

4,534



3,056 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(6,025)



(3,206) Net cash used in financing activities

(45,960)



(48,883) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,479)



5,132 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

107,779



22,485 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (2)

124,461



101,789 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 232,240

$ 124,274











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,862

$ 123,918 Restricted cash included in other current assets

378



356 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows $ 232,240

$ 124,274

__________________________ 1 Proceeds from divestiture includes transaction costs of $3.8 million and cash retained in the business sold of $2.1 million. 2 Restricted cash included in other current assets was $356 and $332 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:









Income tax payments, net $ 4,914

$ 13,764 Interest payments, net $ 2,162

$ 2,715 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:









Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 591

$ 1,141

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended

July 3, 2026

April 3, 2026

June 27, 2025 Geography





















Americas $ 120,603 91 %

$ 106,430 87 %

$ 80,283 92 % EMEA

8,421 6 %



10,459 9 %



5,776 7 % APAC

4,438 3 %



4,806 4 %



859 1 % Total $ 133,462 100 %

$ 121,695 100 %

$ 86,918 100 %























Customer





















Top 2 customers (1) $ 84,053 63 %

$ 71,101 58 %

$ 52,611 61 % Rest-of-Market

49,409 37 %



50,594 42 %



34,307 39 % Total $ 133,462 100 %

$ 121,695 100 %

$ 86,918 100 %











Six Months Ended









July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025 Geography





















Americas







$ 227,033 89 %

$ 155,306 91 % EMEA









18,880 7 %



14,396 8 % APAC









9,244 4 %



2,094 1 % Total







$ 255,157 100 %

$ 171,796 100 %























Customer





















Top 2 customers (1)







$ 155,154 61 %

$ 109,114 64 % Rest-of-Market









100,003 39 %



62,682 36 % Total







$ 255,157 100 %

$ 171,796 100 %

__________________________________ (1) Based on largest subscriber footprint

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended July 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Total

Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 133,462

$ 69,888

$ 46,257

$ 23,631

$ (1,661)

$ 17,051 Stock-based compensation

—



808



(6,476)



7,284



—



7,284 Lease-related asset impairment and other

charges (1)

—



—



(428)



428



—



428 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-

GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(1,908) Total adjustments

—



808



(6,904)



7,712



—



5,804 Non-GAAP $ 133,462

$ 70,696

$ 39,353

$ 31,343

$ (1,661)

$ 22,855 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.4 %



34.7 %



17.7 %



(1.2) %



12.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







53.0 %



29.5 %



23.5 %



(1.2) %



17.1 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.16 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.21 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































109,682



(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.1 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended April 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Total

Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 121,695

$ 63,615

$ 43,166

$ 20,449

$ (1,121)

$ 9,648 Stock-based compensation

—



265



(5,299)



5,564



—



5,564 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-

GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



3,581 Total adjustments

—



265



(5,299)



5,564



—



9,145 Non-GAAP $ 121,695

$ 63,880

$ 37,867

$ 26,013

$ (1,121)

$ 18,793 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.3 %



35.5 %



16.8 %



(0.9) %



7.9 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







52.5 %



31.1 %



21.4 %



(0.9) %



15.4 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.09 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.17 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































110,617

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating

Profit (Loss)

Total

Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 86,918

$ 39,786

$ 40,540

$ (754)

$ (2,282)

$ (857) Stock-based compensation

—



358



(5,297)



5,655



—



5,655 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(428)



428



—



428 Asset impairment and related charges (1)

—



—



(1,637)



1,637



—



1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-

GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(3,163) Total adjustments

—



358



(7,362)



7,720



—



4,557 Non-GAAP $ 86,918

$ 40,144

$ 33,178

$ 6,966

$ (2,282)

$ 3,700 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







45.8 %



46.6 %



(0.9) %



(2.6) %



(1.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







46.2 %



38.2 %



8.0 %



(2.6) %



4.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:

































GAAP





























$ (0.01) Non-GAAP





























$ 0.03 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP































113,392 Non-GAAP































113,493



(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Six Months Ended July 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 255,157

$ 133,503

$ 89,423

$ 44,080

$ (2,782)

$ 26,699 Stock-based compensation

—



1,073



(11,775)



12,848



—



12,848 Lease-related asset impairment and other

charges (2)

—



—



(428)



428



—



428 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-

GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



1,673 Total adjustments

—



1,073



(12,203)



13,276



—



14,949 Non-GAAP $ 255,157

$ 134,576

$ 77,220

$ 57,356

$ (2,782)

$ 41,648 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.3 %



35.0 %



17.3 %



(1.1) %



10.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







52.7 %



30.3 %



22.5 %



(1.1) %



16.3 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.24 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.38 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































110,176



(2) Includes impairment charges of $0.1 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Six Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 171,796

$ 86,266

$ 79,984

$ 6,282

$ (4,214)

$ 1,512 Stock-based compensation

—



618



(10,054)



10,672



—



10,672 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(428)



428



—



428 Asset impairment and related charges (1)

—



—



(1,637)



1,637



—



1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-

GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(2,552) Total adjustments

—



618



(12,119)



12,737



—



10,185 Non-GAAP $ 171,796

$ 86,884

$ 67,865

$ 19,019

$ (4,214)

$ 11,697 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.2 %



46.6 %



3.7 %



(2.5) %



0.9 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.6 %



39.5 %



11.1 %



(2.5) %



6.8 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.01 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.10 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































115,256



(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 17,051

$ (19,375)

$ (2,324)

$ (857)

$ 3,728

$ 2,871 Stock-based compensation

7,284



4,373



11,657



5,655



2,042



7,697 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



—



428



222



650 Asset impairment and related charges

428



—



428



1,637



—



1,637 Loss on held for sale and disposal of

discontinued operations

—



6,251



6,251



—



—



— Non-recurring advisory fees

—



3,359



3,359



—



78



78 Divestiture related employee compensation

costs

—



1,765



1,765

















Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-

GAAP adjustments

(1,908)



6,790



4,882



(3,163)



530



(2,633) Total adjustments

5,804



22,538



28,342



4,557



2,872



7,429 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 22,855

$ 3,163

$ 26,018

$ 3,700

$ 6,600

$ 10,300 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

12.8 %



(49.1) %



(1.3) %



(1.0) %



7.3 %



2.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

17.1 %



8.0 %



15.0 %



4.3 %



12.9 %



7.5 %



































Diluted net income (loss) per share:

































GAAP $ 0.16

$ (0.18)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.04

$ 0.03 Non-GAAP $ 0.21

$ 0.03

$ 0.24

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ 0.09



































Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP

109,682



109,682



109,682



113,392



113,392



113,392 Non-GAAP

109,682



109,682



109,682



113,493



113,493



113,493



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 26,699

$ (21,714)

$ 4,985

$ 1,512

$ 7,299

$ 8,811 Stock-based compensation

12,848



8,619



21,467



10,672



5,490



16,162 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



—



428



222



650 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



7,343



7,343



—



78



78 Asset impairment and related charges

428



—



428



1,637



—



1,637 Divestiture related employee compensation

costs

—



1,765



1,765



—



—



— Loss on held for sale and disposal of

discontinued operations

—



6,251



6,251



—



—



— Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-

GAAP adjustments

1,673



4,993



6,666



(2,552)



(1,099)



(3,651) Total adjustments

14,949



28,971



43,920



10,185



4,691



14,876 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 41,648

$ 7,257

$ 48,905

$ 11,697

$ 11,990

$ 23,687 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

10.5 %



(24.2) %



1.4 %



0.9 %



7.3 %



3.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

16.3 %



8.1 %



14.2 %



6.8 %



12.1 %



8.7 %



































Diluted net income (loss) per share:

































GAAP $ 0.24

$ (0.19)

$ 0.05

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.08 Non-GAAP $ 0.38

$ 0.06

$ 0.44

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.21



































Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP

110,176



110,176



110,176



115,256



115,256



115,256

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)(1)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)





Q3 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income GAAP $ 125 to $ 135

$ 64 to $ 70

$ 47 to $ 48

$ 17 to $ 22

$ 11 to $ 15 Stock-based

compensation



—









—









(6)









6









6



Total adjustments



—









—









(6)









6







6 to

6 Non-GAAP $ 125 to $ 135

$ 64 to $ 70

$ 41 to $ 42

$ 23 to $ 28

$ 17 to $ 21 As a % of revenue (GAAP)













51.0 % to

52.0 %



37.6 % to

35.6 %



13.6 % to

16.3 %



8.8 % to

11.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-

GAAP)













51.0 % to

52.0 %



32.8 % to

31.1 %



18.4 % to

20.7 %



13.6 % to

15.6 % Diluted net income per

share:

























































GAAP















































$ 0.10 to $ 0.14 Non-GAAP















































$ 0.15 to $ 0.19 Shares used in per share

calculation:

























































GAAP and Non-GAAP















































110.4



FY 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income GAAP $ 505 to $ 525

$ 257 to $ 272

$ 183 to $ 186

$ 74 to $ 86

$ 49 to $ 58 Stock-based

compensation



—









1









(24)









25









25



Tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments



—









—









—









—







(1) to

— Total adjustments



—









1









(24)









25







24 to

25 Non-GAAP $ 505 to $ 525

$ 258 to $ 273

$ 159 to $ 162

$ 99 to $ 111

$ 73 to $ 83 As a % of revenue (GAAP)













50.9 % to

51.8 %



36.2 % to

35.4 %



14.7 % to

16.4 %



9.7 % to

11.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-

GAAP)













51.0 % to

52.0 %



31.5 % to

30.9 %



19.6 % to

21.1 %



14.5 % to

15.8 % Diluted net income per

share:

























































GAAP















































$ 0.44 to $ 0.53 Non-GAAP















































$ 0.67 to $ 0.75 Shares used in per share

calculation:

























































GAAP and non-GAAP















































110.4

____________________________________ (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.