Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Harmonic Inc.

Aug 12, 2026, 16:05 ET

Broadband revenue increased 54% year over year, including 44% growth in Rest-of-Market
Company raises full-year outlook to reflect Broadband revenue of $505 million - $525 million
Cash increased to $232 million with the completed sale of the Video business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2026.

"Our strong business momentum continued in the second quarter, with Broadband revenue growth accelerating to 54% year over year, including 44% growth in Rest-of-Market," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Equally important, it was another quarter of strong bookings, led by Rest-of-Market, enabling us to once again raise our full-year 2026 outlook. With the sale of the Video business now complete, we have the capital and focus to further accelerate our broadband growth."

Financial and Business Highlights

Total Company Financial Results

Q2 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

173.0

$

n/a

Operating profit

18.4

35.6

Net income (loss) per share

$

(0.02)

$

0.24

Continuing Operations Financial Results - Broadband

Q2 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

133.5

$

n/a

Operating profit (1)

23.6

31.3

Net income per share (1)

$

0.16

$

0.21
  • Backlog and deferred revenue of $587.6 million, an increase of 71%, compared to $344.2 million last year
  • Cash: $231.9 million at July 3, 2026, compared to $124.1 million at December 31, 2025

Continuing Operations Business Highlights - Broadband

  • Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 161 customers, serving 48.2 million CPE devices, with ongoing expansion across all tier-1 accounts and new customer wins
  • Rest-of-Market bookings represented approximately 60% of total Q2 bookings, reflecting meaningful progress in customer diversification
  • Achieved first SeaStar MDU deployment and secured multi-million dollar orders for the recently announced Pearl-1XL and Oyster+ fiber products

__________________________________

(1) Includes approximately $2.3 million of stranded costs associated with the Video divestiture for Q2 2026. 

Discontinued Operations - Video Business

The results of the Company's Video Business are presented as held-for-sale and discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets for all periods presented in this press release. As previously announced, on December 8, 2025, the Company entered into a Put Option Agreement to sell its Video business to Leone Media Inc. (d/b/a MediaKind) for a purchase price of $145 million in cash (the "Disposition"). On March 20, 2026, MediaKind and the Company executed the Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA") for the Disposition.

On June 16, 2026, the Company and MediaKind completed the Disposition. Proceeds from the sale were $137.9 million paid at closing, subject to final post-closing adjustments under the terms of the APA. Following the Disposition, Harmonic operates as a pure-play broadband company with a single reportable segment: Broadband. As such, and unless stated otherwise, all results presented in the following table reflect those of continuing operations.

Select Financial Information from Continuing Operations - Broadband

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

133.5

$

121.7

$

86.9

n/a

n/a

n/a

Operating profit (loss) (1)

$

23.6

$

20.4

$

(0.8)

$

31.3

$

26.0

$

7.0

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.16

$

0.09

$

(0.01)

$

0.21

$

0.17

$

0.03

Other Financial Information








Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025


(Unaudited, in millions)

Bookings for the quarter

$

144.3

$

115.9

$

131.0

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$

587.6

$

582.1

$

344.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$

231.9

$

109.0

$

123.9

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

___________________________________

(1) Includes stranded costs of approximately $2.3 million in Q2 2026, $2.3 million in Q1 2026, and $1.7 million in Q2 2025.

GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband

Q3 2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low

High

Net revenue

$

125

$

135

Gross margin %

51.0 %

52.0 %

Operating profit (2)

$

17

$

22

Tax rate

30.0 %

30.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.10

$

0.14

Shares (3)

110.4

110.4


2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low

High

Net revenue

$

505

$

525

Gross margin %

50.9 %

51.8 %

Operating profit (2)

$

74

$

86

Tax rate

30.0 %

30.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.44

$

0.53

Shares (3)

110.4

110.4

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband

Q3 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low

High

Gross margin %

51.0 %

52.0 %

Gross profit

$

64

$

70

Operating profit (2)

$

23

$

28

Tax rate

23.0 %

23.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.15

$

0.19

Shares (3)

110.4

110.4



2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low

High

Gross margin %

51.0 %

52.0 %

Gross profit

$

258

$

273

Operating profit (2)

$

99

$

111

Tax rate

23.0 %

23.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.67

$

0.75

Shares (3)

110.4

110.4

________________________________

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Includes approximately $2.3 million and $10.0 million of stranded costs associated with the Video business divestiture for Q3 and FY 2026, respectively.

(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price of $12.95 (Q2 2026 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6b44bd6531a743fb82a359cc25e46844. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue; gross margins; operating expenses; operating income (loss), including stranded costs associated with the disposition of the Video business; tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable or telco industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband business will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ product solutions; dependence on various broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Divestiture related employee compensation costs - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to employee compensation costs resulting from the divestiture.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance

Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

July 3, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,862

$

124,105

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $136 and $227 as of
July 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

89,906

85,935

Inventories

66,473

47,840

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,948

12,530

Assets held for sale



223,961

Total current assets

417,189

494,371

Property and equipment, net

23,478

25,648

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,142

13,687

Goodwill

61,092

60,900

Deferred income taxes, net

99,425

104,043

Other non-current assets

18,319

19,834

Total assets

$

632,645

$

718,483

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$

2,944

$

2,944

Accounts payable

39,263

23,093

Deferred revenue

20,775

31,519

Operating lease liabilities

5,988

6,433

Other current liabilities

67,962

48,288

Liabilities to be disposed of



85,671

Total current liabilities

136,932

197,948

Long-term debt

107,667

109,140

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

13,524

14,664

Other non-current liabilities

14,176

13,485

Total liabilities

272,299

335,237

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 109,024 and
111,186 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

109

111

Additional paid-in capital

2,483,251

2,466,177

Accumulated deficit

(2,114,668)

(2,076,406)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,346)

(6,636)

Total stockholders' equity

360,346

383,246

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

632,645

$

718,483

 

Harmonic Inc. 
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Revenue:










Appliance and integration

$

117,016

$

72,601

$

220,775

$

144,126

SaaS and service

16,446

14,317

34,382

27,670

Total net revenue

133,462

86,918

255,157

171,796

Cost of revenue:










Appliance and integration

56,413

41,652

107,271

74,086

SaaS and service

7,161

5,480

14,383

11,444

Total cost of revenue

63,574

47,132

121,654

85,530

Total gross profit

69,888

39,786

133,503

86,266

Operating expenses:










Research and development

21,199

17,992

42,080

37,656

Selling, general and administrative

24,630

20,483

46,915

40,263

Asset impairment and related charges

428

1,637

428

1,637

Restructuring and related charges



428



428

Total operating expenses

46,257

40,540

89,423

79,984

Income from operations

23,631

(754)

44,080

6,282

Interest expense, net

(1,082)

(1,090)

(2,161)

(2,401)

Other expense, net

(579)

(1,192)

(621)

(1,813)

Income before income taxes

21,970

(3,036)

41,298

2,068

Provision for income taxes

4,919

(2,179)

14,599

556

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

17,051

(857)

26,699

1,512

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(19,375)

3,728

(21,714)

7,299

Net income (loss)

$

(2,324)

$

2,871

$

4,985

$

8,811












Net income (loss) per share:










Basic:










Continuing operations

$

0.16

$

(0.01)

$

0.24

$

0.01

Discontinued operations

(0.18)

0.04

(0.19)

0.07

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.02)

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

0.08












Diluted:










Continuing operations

$

0.16

$

(0.01)

$

0.24

$

0.01

Discontinued operations

(0.18)

0.04

(0.19)

0.07

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(0.02)

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

0.08












Weighted average common shares:










Basic

108,654

113,392

109,186

114,855

Diluted

109,682

113,392

110,176

115,256

 

Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Cash flows from Continuing and Discontinued Operations




Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

4,985

$

8,811

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation

5,193

5,392

Asset impairment and related charges

428

1,637

Stock-based compensation

21,467

16,162

Foreign currency remeasurement

(88)

596

Deferred income taxes, net

2,917

(2,718)

Loss on divestiture

6,251

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,441

1,988

Other

18

(9)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(8,152)

58,067

Inventories

(23,567)

(6,607)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,334)

(492)

Accounts payable

16,729

3,030

Deferred revenues

(5,979)

2,202

Other liabilities

8,951

(16,151)

Net cash provided by operating activities

26,260

71,908

Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash retained and transaction costs (1)

131,963

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,005)

(5,672)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

128,958

(5,672)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

170,000

40,000

Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings

(171,519)

(42,466)

Repurchase of common stock

(42,950)

(50,102)

Proceeds from other borrowings



3,835

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

4,534

3,056

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(6,025)

(3,206)

Net cash used in financing activities

(45,960)

(48,883)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,479)

5,132

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

107,779

22,485

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (2)

124,461

101,789

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

232,240

$

124,274






Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period




Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,862

$

123,918

Restricted cash included in other current assets

378

356

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed
consolidated statement of cash flows

$

232,240

$

124,274

__________________________

1 Proceeds from divestiture includes transaction costs of $3.8 million and cash retained in the business sold of $2.1 million.

2 Restricted cash included in other current assets was $356 and $332 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively.

 

Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:




Income tax payments, net

$

4,914

$

13,764

Interest payments, net

$

2,162

$

2,715

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:




Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$

591

$

1,141

 

Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

July 3, 2026

April 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Geography










Americas

$

120,603

91 %

$

106,430

87 %

$

80,283

92 %

EMEA

8,421

6 %

10,459

9 %

5,776

7 %

APAC

4,438

3 %

4,806

4 %

859

1 %

Total

$

133,462

100 %

$

121,695

100 %

$

86,918

100 %












Customer










Top 2 customers (1)

$

84,053

63 %

$

71,101

58 %

$

52,611

61 %

Rest-of-Market

49,409

37 %

50,594

42 %

34,307

39 %

Total

$

133,462

100 %

$

121,695

100 %

$

86,918

100 %





Six Months Ended





July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Geography










Americas



$

227,033

89 %

$

155,306

91 %

EMEA




18,880

7 %

14,396

8 %

APAC




9,244

4 %

2,094

1 %

Total



$

255,157

100 %

$

171,796

100 %












Customer










Top 2 customers (1)



$

155,154

61 %

$

109,114

64 %

Rest-of-Market




100,003

39 %

62,682

36 %

Total



$

255,157

100 %

$

171,796

100 %

__________________________________

(1)  Based on largest subscriber footprint

 

Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended July 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross
Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Operating Profit

Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income

GAAP

$

133,462

$

69,888

$

46,257

$

23,631

$

(1,661)

$

17,051

Stock-based compensation



808

(6,476)

7,284



7,284

Lease-related asset impairment and other
charges (1)





(428)

428



428

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-
GAAP adjustments











(1,908)

Total adjustments



808

(6,904)

7,712



5,804

Non-GAAP

$

133,462

$

70,696

$

39,353

$

31,343

$

(1,661)

$

22,855

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

34.7 %

17.7 %

(1.2) %

12.8 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.0 %

29.5 %

23.5 %

(1.2) %

17.1 %

Diluted net income per share:
















GAAP














$

0.16

Non-GAAP














$

0.21

Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP and Non-GAAP















109,682

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.1 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross
Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Operating Profit

Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income

GAAP

$

121,695

$

63,615

$

43,166

$

20,449

$

(1,121)

$

9,648

Stock-based compensation



265

(5,299)

5,564



5,564

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-
GAAP adjustments











3,581

Total adjustments



265

(5,299)

5,564



9,145

Non-GAAP

$

121,695

$

63,880

$

37,867

$

26,013

$

(1,121)

$

18,793

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

35.5 %

16.8 %

(0.9) %

7.9 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %

31.1 %

21.4 %

(0.9) %

15.4 %

Diluted net income per share:
















GAAP














$

0.09

Non-GAAP














$

0.17

Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP and Non-GAAP















110,617

 

Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross
Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Operating
Profit (Loss)

Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$

86,918

$

39,786

$

40,540

$

(754)

$

(2,282)

$

(857)

Stock-based compensation



358

(5,297)

5,655



5,655

Restructuring and related charges





(428)

428



428

Asset impairment and related charges (1)





(1,637)

1,637



1,637

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-
GAAP adjustments











(3,163)

Total adjustments



358

(7,362)

7,720



4,557

Non-GAAP

$

86,918

$

40,144

$

33,178

$

6,966

$

(2,282)

$

3,700

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



45.8 %

46.6 %

(0.9) %

(2.6) %

(1.0) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



46.2 %

38.2 %

8.0 %

(2.6) %

4.3 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:
















GAAP














$

(0.01)

Non-GAAP














$

0.03

Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP















113,392

Non-GAAP















113,493

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Six Months Ended July 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross
Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Income from
Operations

Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income

GAAP

$

255,157

$

133,503

$

89,423

$

44,080

$

(2,782)

$

26,699

Stock-based compensation



1,073

(11,775)

12,848



12,848

Lease-related asset impairment and other
charges (2)





(428)

428



428

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-
GAAP adjustments











1,673

Total adjustments



1,073

(12,203)

13,276



14,949

Non-GAAP

$

255,157

$

134,576

$

77,220

$

57,356

$

(2,782)

$

41,648

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

35.0 %

17.3 %

(1.1) %

10.5 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.7 %

30.3 %

22.5 %

(1.1) %

16.3 %

Diluted net income per share:
















GAAP














$

0.24

Non-GAAP














$

0.38

Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP and Non-GAAP















110,176

(2) Includes impairment charges of $0.1 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Six Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross
Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Income from
Operations

Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income

GAAP

$

171,796

$

86,266

$

79,984

$

6,282

$

(4,214)

$

1,512

Stock-based compensation



618

(10,054)

10,672



10,672

Restructuring and related charges





(428)

428



428

Asset impairment and related charges (1)





(1,637)

1,637



1,637

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-
GAAP adjustments











(2,552)

Total adjustments



618

(12,119)

12,737



10,185

Non-GAAP

$

171,796

$

86,884

$

67,865

$

19,019

$

(4,214)

$

11,697

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.2 %

46.6 %

3.7 %

(2.5) %

0.9 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.6 %

39.5 %

11.1 %

(2.5) %

6.8 %

Diluted net income per share:
















GAAP














$

0.01

Non-GAAP














$

0.10

Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP and Non-GAAP















115,256

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Continuing
Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

Continuing
Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

17,051

$

(19,375)

$

(2,324)

$

(857)

$

3,728

$

2,871

Stock-based compensation

7,284

4,373

11,657

5,655

2,042

7,697

Restructuring and related charges







428

222

650

Asset impairment and related charges

428



428

1,637



1,637

Loss on held for sale and disposal of
discontinued operations



6,251

6,251





Non-recurring advisory fees



3,359

3,359



78

78

Divestiture related employee compensation
costs



1,765

1,765








Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-
GAAP adjustments

(1,908)

6,790

4,882

(3,163)

530

(2,633)

Total adjustments

5,804

22,538

28,342

4,557

2,872

7,429

Net income - Non-GAAP

$

22,855

$

3,163

$

26,018

$

3,700

$

6,600

$

10,300

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

12.8 %

(49.1) %

(1.3) %

(1.0) %

7.3 %

2.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

17.1 %

8.0 %

15.0 %

4.3 %

12.9 %

7.5 %


















Diluted net income (loss) per share:
















GAAP

$

0.16

$

(0.18)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

0.04

$

0.03

Non-GAAP

$

0.21

$

0.03

$

0.24

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

0.09


















Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP

109,682

109,682

109,682

113,392

113,392

113,392

Non-GAAP

109,682

109,682

109,682

113,493

113,493

113,493

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2026

June 27, 2025

Continuing
Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

Continuing
Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

26,699

$

(21,714)

$

4,985

$

1,512

$

7,299

$

8,811

Stock-based compensation

12,848

8,619

21,467

10,672

5,490

16,162

Restructuring and related charges







428

222

650

Non-recurring advisory fees



7,343

7,343



78

78

Asset impairment and related charges

428



428

1,637



1,637

Divestiture related employee compensation
costs



1,765

1,765





Loss on held for sale and disposal of
discontinued operations



6,251

6,251





Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-
GAAP adjustments

1,673

4,993

6,666

(2,552)

(1,099)

(3,651)

Total adjustments

14,949

28,971

43,920

10,185

4,691

14,876

Net income - Non-GAAP

$

41,648

$

7,257

$

48,905

$

11,697

$

11,990

$

23,687

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

10.5 %

(24.2) %

1.4 %

0.9 %

7.3 %

3.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

16.3 %

8.1 %

14.2 %

6.8 %

12.1 %

8.7 %


















Diluted net income (loss) per share:
















GAAP

$

0.24

$

(0.19)

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

0.07

$

0.08

Non-GAAP

$

0.38

$

0.06

$

0.44

$

0.10

$

0.11

$

0.21


















Shares used in per share calculation:
















GAAP and Non-GAAP

110,176

110,176

110,176

115,256

115,256

115,256

 

Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)(1)
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)

Q3 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating
Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income

GAAP

$

125

to

$

135

$

64

to

$

70

$

47

to

$

48

$

17

to

$

22

$

11

to

$

15

Stock-based
compensation











(6)




6




6

Total adjustments











(6)




6



6

to

6

Non-GAAP

$

125

to

$

135

$

64

to

$

70

$

41

to

$

42

$

23

to

$

28

$

17

to

$

21

As a % of revenue (GAAP)






51.0 %

to

52.0 %

37.6 %

to

35.6 %

13.6 %

to

16.3 %

8.8 %

to

11.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-
GAAP)






51.0 %

to

52.0 %

32.8 %

to

31.1 %

18.4 %

to

20.7 %

13.6 %

to

15.6 %

Diluted net income per
share:




























GAAP























$

0.10

to

$

0.14

Non-GAAP























$

0.15

to

$

0.19

Shares used in per share
calculation:




























GAAP and Non-GAAP























110.4

FY 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating
Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income

GAAP

$

505

to

$

525

$

257

to

$

272

$

183

to

$

186

$

74

to

$

86

$

49

to

$

58

Stock-based
compensation






1




(24)




25




25

Tax effect of Non-GAAP
adjustments




















(1)

to

Total adjustments






1




(24)




25



24

to

25

Non-GAAP

$

505

to

$

525

$

258

to

$

273

$

159

to

$

162

$

99

to

$

111

$

73

to

$

83

As a % of revenue (GAAP)






50.9 %

to

51.8 %

36.2 %

to

35.4 %

14.7 %

to

16.4 %

9.7 %

to

11.0 %

As a % of revenue (Non-
GAAP)






51.0 %

to

52.0 %

31.5 %

to

30.9 %

19.6 %

to

21.1 %

14.5 %

to

15.8 %

Diluted net income per
share:




























GAAP























$

0.44

to

$

0.53

Non-GAAP























$

0.67

to

$

0.75

Shares used in per share
calculation:




























GAAP and non-GAAP























110.4

____________________________________

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

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