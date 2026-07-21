Bluepeak Taps Harmonic to Speed Up Fiber Rollout and Expand into MDUs

Harmonic's cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform and Pearl Remote OLTs Enable Flexible PON Migration, While SeaStar Optical Node Powers Cost-Effective Multi-Gigabit Expansion to MDUs

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Bluepeak is advancing its fiber footprint with Harmonic's cOS™ virtualized core, Pearl R-OLTs and the SeaStar™ optical node. Harmonic's cloud-native broadband platform and remote OLTs enable Bluepeak to strategically expand PON services while maximizing the value of its existing infrastructure. Further complementing the operator's PON expansion, Harmonic's SeaStar optical node allows Bluepeak to cost-effectively extend fiber-grade multi-gigabit broadband connectivity to lower-density MDUs, creating sustained subscriber growth and new revenue streams.

"At Bluepeak, we're committed to expanding fiber connectivity to help more communities access fast, reliable internet to create new opportunities for residents and businesses," said Eric Fligel, Vice President of Technology Engineering and Operations at Bluepeak. "Harmonic's cOS platform enables us to expand PON at our own pace while continuing to maximize the value of our existing infrastructure. SeaStar gives us a practical way to further extend fiber-grade services to reach brownfield MDU environments that have historically been challenging to serve economically."

Faster fiber rollout and simpler operations

Bluepeak serves customers across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming, and is expanding its fiber-powered network connecting more than 500,000 households and businesses. As the operator speeds up fiber rollout and expands into new communities, Harmonic's cOS platform will enable Bluepeak to surgically introduce fiber services via Pearl R-OLTs, consolidate network hubs and simplify operations.

Extending fiber speeds to lower-density MDUs

For its MDU expansion, Bluepeak is leveraging Harmonic's SeaStar optical node to efficiently extend fiber-grade connectivity from a centralized node by reusing existing in-building coax infrastructure. This approach provides Bluepeak with a simpler, more cost-effective way to reduce deployment complexity and lower infrastructure costs, while accelerating service availability without disruptive building rewiring. Bluepeak's adoption of the SeaStar node demonstrates growing market traction for Harmonic's innovative MDU broadband solution.

In addition, Harmonic's Central AI-driven network intelligence will help Bluepeak simplify operations and proactively optimize subscriber quality of experience. Featuring advanced telemetry, Central provides real-time network visibility for proactive resolution of network issues to ensure a reliable, high-quality broadband experience for Bluepeak subscribers

"Bluepeak is bringing better broadband for more communities without relying on a one-size-fits-all buildout model," said Jeffrey Glahn, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Harmonic. "With our cOS platform and SeaStar nodes, Bluepeak can extend high-performance connectivity to more homes while avoiding the cost and disruption of unnecessary overbuilds. That means customers get faster access to high-performance broadband with far less construction disruption in their communities."

Harmonic will showcase the cOS platform and the transformative SeaStar node at The Independent Show, July 26-29 in booth 325.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 46 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.