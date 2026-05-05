Harmonic to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference and the Rosenblatt 6th Annual Virtual Technology Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET and host investor meetings throughout the day. Mr. Jankovic will also participate in the Rosenblatt 6th Annual Virtual Technology Summit on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at investor.harmonicinc.com. An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

For more information, please contact your Needham or Rosenblatt representative.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.