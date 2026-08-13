Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmonic, and Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference in Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Mr. Jankovic will also host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research 6th Annual TMT Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

For more information, please contact your Jefferies or Wolfe representative.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/ .

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.