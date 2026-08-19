Harness Launches AI Agents for Machine-Speed Vulnerability Response

As frontier AI models give attackers a shrinking window to strike, Harness gives security teams a way to keep pace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced a set of security capabilities – AI SAST, agentic triage and remediation, a dedicated Zero-Day Agent, and virtual patching – that let security teams scan, prioritize, and ship a fix without waiting on a slower, disconnected process.

Frontier AI models are now on both sides of the equation. Attackers are using them to find and chain vulnerabilities faster than ever, going from disclosure to first exploit in as little as six hours, while the average vulnerability still takes over 50 days to fix. Defenders are gaining the same advantage, but unevenly: Project Glasswing partners have surfaced roughly 10 times more vulnerabilities using LLM-based scanning, a wave of visibility that turns into a bigger backlog without a faster way to act.

This is the new baseline, and every enterprise needs to be ready. This means having the ability to scan, triage, and ship a fix at the same machine speed those models now run, rather than relying on a security process built for a slower era.

"We're at a point where the same AI models helping our customers ship software faster are also what attackers are using to find and exploit vulnerabilities faster," said Rahul Sood, General Manager of Application Security at Harness. "The only way to close that gap is to make security a first-class part of the delivery pipeline itself, so scanning, prioritization, remediation, and deployment all move together instead of getting stuck in handoffs between disconnected systems. That's the shift we built these agents around, and it's the same shift every enterprise is going to have to make to stay ahead."

Launching Agents Across the Vulnerability Lifecycle

These agents cover every stage a vulnerability moves through, from the moment it's found to the moment it's shielded in production, so no single slow step holds up the rest of the chain. Here's what's shipping:

AI SAST : A deterministic scanning engine paired with an AI layer that filters out noise, cutting false positives dramatically while catching complex issues like IDOR that traditional tools miss entirely.

: A deterministic scanning engine paired with an AI layer that filters out noise, cutting false positives dramatically while catching complex issues like IDOR that traditional tools miss entirely. LLM Scan Orchestration : Teams that run their own LLM scanners can now do it natively inside their pipeline, with results feeding directly into the same triage and remediation workflow as everything else.

: Teams that run their own LLM scanners can now do it natively inside their pipeline, with results feeding directly into the same triage and remediation workflow as everything else. Triage Agent : Automatically triages the flood of scanner findings, prioritizing what's actually exploitable, so teams can focus their time on real risk.

: Automatically triages the flood of scanner findings, prioritizing what's actually exploitable, so teams can focus their time on real risk. Remediation Agent : Writes and validates a fix for a prioritized finding and opens a pull request for a developer to review and approve.

: Writes and validates a fix for a prioritized finding and opens a pull request for a developer to review and approve. Zero-Day Agent : Monitors for newly disclosed zero-days around the clock, instantly identifies every affected pipeline and artifact across a customer's environment, and generates a validated fix ready for review, often within minutes of a threat going public.

: Monitors for newly disclosed zero-days around the clock, instantly identifies every affected pipeline and artifact across a customer's environment, and generates a validated fix ready for review, often within minutes of a threat going public. Virtual Patching: Deploys a protective patch the moment a vulnerability is discovered during testing, no code changes required, shielding production immediately while the real fix is finished behind the scenes.

"For customers, this means the distance between 'we found something' and 'it's fixed and deployed' shrinks from weeks to hours, without adding headcount or a new tool to manage," Sood added. "Every agent in this launch is built on the same reachability data, so teams aren't just moving faster, they're spending that speed on the vulnerabilities that actually matter instead of chasing noise."

Extending Harness's AI Security Momentum

Harness has invested heavily in AI-driven security since its merger with Traceable in early 2025. Today's announcement continues that trajectory, following the July 21, 2026 launch of Agent DLC, which brought governance and chain of custody to AI coding agents across the software delivery lifecycle. It also follows new integrations with Kong and Google that extend Harness's security and governance capabilities across a wider range of infrastructure and platform partners.

As AI reshapes both software delivery and the threats against it, security has to be built into the platform itself. Harness plans to continue extending this work as the AI models on both sides keep getting more capable.

Availability

AI SAST, LLM Scan Orchestration, Triage Agent, Remediation Agent, Zero-Day Agent, and virtual patching are available now as part of the Harness platform. Customers can request a demo or contact their Harness account representative to learn more.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness