HarperLove Acquires ChromaScape's Corrugated Products Business

Acquisition Expands HarperLove's Corrugated Packaging Customer Base and Geographic Reach

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperLove, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings and a leading provider of adhesives, performance additives, and technical solutions for the corrugated packaging industry, today announced the acquisition of the corrugated products business of ChromaScape, formerly known as CEL Chemical. The acquisition expands HarperLove's customer relationships in key geographies, and further enhances HBM Holdings' packaging adhesives platform.

The acquired business includes a portfolio of specialty products serving corrugated box manufacturers, including LBX®, a borax and caustic replacement for starch batches; CorrMax®, performance-enhancement additives; and WaterGuard®, wet-strength resins.

"This acquisition is a natural fit for HarperLove and another step forward in our long-term growth strategy," said Kenny Messer, President & CEO of HarperLove. "ChromaScape has built strong relationships with corrugators across key markets. By combining those relationships with HarperLove's technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to customer service, we can deliver even greater value to our customers."

The acquisition broadens HarperLove's reach within the corrugated packaging industry and enhances its ability to support customers across additional regions. "We are excited to welcome these customers and look forward to adding new capabilities and talent to the HarperLove team," Messer added.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about HarperLove or HBM Holdings, please visit www.harperlove.com or www.hbmholdings.com.

ABOUT HARPERLOVE

HarperLove, an HBM Holdings company, is a leading manufacturer of adhesives, performance additives, and technical solutions serving the corrugated packaging industry. Through innovation, operational excellence, and customer partnership, HarperLove helps corrugated manufacturers improve performance, efficiency, and reliability across their operations.

ABOUT HBM HOLDINGS

HBM Holdings is a privately held global conglomerate focused on strategically acquiring and partnering with middle-market industrial companies. HBM companies develop, manufacture, and deliver high-performance solutions for essential industries worldwide. HBM's portfolio of companies includes MLC, HarperLove, Control Devices, Schafer Industries and Calcium Products.

SOURCE HarperLove