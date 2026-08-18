Harrow International School New York Authorized as an IB World School

Authorization granted within the school's first year of operation at the Oakdale campus

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrow International School New York has been authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization as an IB World School for the Middle Years Programme. The authorization was granted on June 24, 2026 and applies to Grades 6 through 10 at the school's 170-acre waterfront campus in Oakdale, New York.

"We are proud to be authorized as an IB World School. As an IB candidate school, we have taught within the Middle Years Programme framework since we opened in September 2025, and achieving full authorization in under a year tells us our academic program met the standard the IB expects. The families who joined us in our founding year did so on the strength of a promise, and this is one of the ways we show them the promise is being kept," said Matthew S. Sipple, Principal of Harrow International School New York.

Authorization as an IB World School follows a multi-stage review conducted by the International Baccalaureate Organization. The process confirms that a school is prepared to offer an IB programme with fidelity to the IB's programme standards and practices, rules and regulations. Only schools authorized as IB World Schools may offer an IB programme, and every five years after authorization a school participates in a programme evaluation.

Harrow New York received its Provisional Charter from the New York State Education Department in January 2025 and opened in September 2025 with Grades 6 through 9. Authorization as an IB World School for the Middle Years Programme was granted in June, within the school's first year of operation.

The school is also a candidate for the IB Diploma Programme, authorization expected in December, which will be offered in grades 11 and 12 starting in the fall of 2027. Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorization will be granted. The school enrolls students in Grades 6 through 10 in the 2026-27 academic year and adds one grade level each year, reaching Grade 12 in the 2028-29 academic year.

The IB Middle Years Programme is designed for students aged 11 to 16 and emphasizes inquiry-based learning across eight subject groups, alongside a personal project completed in the final year of the programme. Students at Harrow New York follow the Middle Years Programme framework alongside the school's house system, extended day, and co-curricular program. Harrow International School New York has taught within the Middle Years Programme framework since it opened in September 2025. Every student at Harrow International School New York has a Head of House and a Personal Tutor.

"The Middle Years Programme asks a student to stay with a question long enough to discover it is harder than they first thought. That takes time in a lesson, and it takes teachers willing to follow where the thinking goes. Our students have worked this way since our first term, and authorization confirms that what we have built here is the programme as the IB intends it," said Mark Frankel, Vice-Principal and Director of Studies at Harrow International School New York.

The school offers day placement, five-day boarding, and seven-day boarding. Approximately 60 percent of current students board and 40 percent attend as day students. Five-day boarding students live on campus Monday through Friday and return home for weekends. The Oakdale station of the Long Island Railroad is a short distance from the campus, connecting the school to NYC and the Hamptons.

Harrow International School New York is currently accepting applications for the 2026-27 academic year in Grades 6 through 10, for day placement, five-day boarding and seven-day boarding. Admission is on a rolling basis, and families are invited to visit the Oakdale campus year-round.

Harrow New York is a day and boarding school for Grades 6 through 12, located approximately one hour east of Manhattan on Long Island's South Shore. The school is the first in the United States to carry the name of Harrow School, which was founded in London in 1572.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Harrow New York an IB World School?

Yes. Harrow International School New York, known locally as Harrow New York, is authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization as an IB World School for the Middle Years Programme, effective June 24, 2026.

Which IB programme does Harrow NY teach?

Harrow International School New York is authorized to teach the IB Middle Years Programme. The authorization applies to Grades 6 through 10.

Will Harrow New York offer the IB Diploma Programme?

Harrow International School New York intends to seek authorization for the IB Diploma Programme for Grades 11 and 12.

Are scholarships or financial aid available at Harrow New York?

Yes. All students joining Harrow International School New York for the 2026-27 academic year automatically receive the Pioneer's Scholarship, with no separate application required. Harrow International School New York also offers need-based financial aid to qualifying families, for both day placement and boarding, considered alongside applications for admission.

How does the IB Middle Years Programme prepare students for university?

The IB Middle Years Programme is designed for students aged 11 to 16 and emphasizes inquiry-based learning, research skills and independent study across eight subject groups. Harrow International School New York intends to seek authorization for the IB Diploma Programme for Grades 11 and 12. The IB Diploma Programme is widely recognized by universities in the United States and internationally. Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorization will be granted.

Where is Harrow New York located?

Harrow International School New York is located at 500 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, New York 11769, on a 170-acre campus on the Great South Bay, approximately one hour east of Manhattan, NYC and one hour west of the Hamptons. The campus is served by the Oakdale station of the Long Island Railroad and is within easy reach of Long Island MacArthur, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports.

How far is Harrow New York from Manhattan?

Harrow International School New York is approximately one hour east of Manhattan by car, and the Oakdale station of the Long Island Railroad is a short distance from the campus.

What grade levels does Harrow New York serve?

Harrow International School New York serves Grades 6 through 10 in the 2026-27 academic year and adds one grade level each year, reaching Grade 12 in 2028-29.

Is Harrow New York the same as Harrow School in London?

Harrow International School New York is a separate school in Oakdale, New York, and is the first school in the United States to carry the Harrow name. Harrow School was founded in London in 1572.

About Harrow International School New York

Harrow International School New York is a day and boarding school for Grades 6 through 12 located at 500 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, New York, on a 170-acre waterfront campus one hour east of Manhattan and one hour west of the Hamptons. The school received its Provisional Charter from the New York State Education Department in January 2025 and opened in September 2025. It is the first school in the United States to carry the name of Harrow School, founded in London in 1572. Harrow International School New York is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School* for the Middle Years Programme. Every student has a Head of House and a Personal Tutor. The school offers day placement, five-day boarding, and seven-day boarding. More information is available at harrownewyork.com.

*Only schools authorized by the IB Organization can offer any of its four academic programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), the Middle Years Programme (MYP), the Diploma Programme (DP), or the Career-related Programme (CP). Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorization will be granted. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit ibo.org.

Media Contact

Ryan Allison

Director of Marketing and Communications

Harrow International School New York

[email protected] | 631-869-1572

SOURCE Harrow International School New York