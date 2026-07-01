HARVEST PARTNERS ACQUIRES INTEGRA TESTING SERVICES, A NATIONAL PROVIDER OF COMMERCIAL HVAC AND CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT TESTING SERVICES

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest") announced today that funds managed by Harvest have completed the acquisition of Integra Testing Services ("Integra", or the "Company") from Keystone Capital Management, LP ("Keystone"). Integra is a national provider of commercial HVAC testing, adjusting and balancing ("TAB") services and controlled environment ("CE") testing and certification to a diverse range of end-markets. The Company's management team, led by CEO Dominic Mazzolini, will continue to lead Integra and remain significant owners of the business. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

By combining TAB and CE services capabilities under one platform, Integra delivers an attractive turnkey solution to complex facilities and end-markets where testing failure and downtime costs are high, particularly in life sciences, healthcare, education, government, and data center applications. Integra helps to ensure complex built environments and facilities remain operational with safety, compliance, efficiency and performance in mind.

Mr. Mazzolini said, "Harvest's growth orientation, experience, and enthusiasm for Integra will be invaluable as we continue to provide the highest quality services to our existing and new built environment customers. The Integra leadership team looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Harvest."

Stephen Fessler, Partner at Harvest, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dom and the entire Integra team. Integra has built a leading national platform providing mission-critical TAB and CE services to customers operating complex facilities. We believe the Company is exceptionally well-positioned to continue expanding its capabilities and supporting customers across a variety of high-criticality end-markets."

Shane McHugh, Principal at Harvest, added, "Integra sits at the intersection of several investment themes that have each been long-standing focus areas for us including specialty testing, infrastructure services, and outsourced services into life sciences and healthcare. We look forward to supporting Integra's next phase of growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions that broaden the Company's service offerings and geographic reach."

Harris Williams and Baird served as financial advisors and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Integra and Keystone Capital. Houlihan Lokey, Jefferies, and Solomon Partners served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Harvest.

About Integra

Integra Testing Services is one of the nation's largest independent providers of certified testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) and related facility testing services for commercial HVAC systems. With a strong focus on delivering unbiased testing and verification services, Integra helps to ensure optimal conditions for building owners, design professionals, and end users. Integra offers a full suite of services, including cleanroom certification, fume hood testing, pharmacy compliance testing, duct leakage testing, air barrier testing, and commissioning services. Integra's team of over 600 professionals provides services globally with 30 office locations throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Guam. Learn more at www.integratesting.com.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. The firm invests in service-oriented businesses across four core sectors: business services & industrials, commercial services, consumer services and healthcare services. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' multi-decade experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth opportunities. The firm has over $20 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com .

About Keystone Capital

Keystone was founded in 1994 with the objective of investing the personal capital of its partners in high-quality businesses; patiently building long-term value alongside management through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Keystone currently manages over $1 billion in capital commitments across two funds. To maintain consistency with its historical investment strategy and align interest across all stakeholders, the principals of Keystone collectively represent the largest single investor in both of these funds, which have been structured with an extended life to support Keystone's belief in investment period flexibility. Over the course of its history, Keystone has completed over 50 platform investments and more than 200 total acquisitions with a focus on commercial & industrial services, food & beverage, industrial technology, professional services, and technical services. For more information, please visit www.keystonecapital.com .

For Integra:

Katie Perry

[email protected]

For Harvest:

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvest Partners