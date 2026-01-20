Harvest Partners Announces Firmwide Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm") today announced that Partners Steve Fessler, Jim Mitchel and Nick Romano have joined the Private Equity Investment Committee. In addition, Harvest announced several promotions within the Private Equity team, including Lucas Rogers to Partner, Matthew Bruckmann and Ian Singleton to Principal, and Connor Scro to Vice President.

Harvest announced an additional 13 promotions across the Firm within Credit & Capital Markets, Portfolio Support, Investor Relations, Legal, Finance, and Operations.

Michael DeFlorio, Harvest CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have such a strong year of promotions at Harvest. We believe deeply in a talent-first approach and recognizing those individuals that have made significant impacts to our business. Importantly, we are highly focused on providing pathways that continue to allow for professional growth and are excited for the year ahead."

Stephen Carlson, President, Private Equity, at Harvest, added, "Congratulations to these individuals, each of whom has contributed significantly to Harvest's efforts. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, Harvest is well positioned for the future."

Individual promotions are as follows:

Private Equity

Lucas Rogers was promoted to Partner. He joined the Firm in 2018 and has been involved in the Firm's investments in Med-Metrix, Yellowstone Landscape, Integrity and Galway. He has a B.S. in Economics from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, an M.S. from George Washington University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Matthew Bruckmann was promoted to Principal. He joined the Firm in 2018 and has been involved in the Firm's investments in Road Safety Services, Inc., Yellowstone Landscape, Integrity and EPIQ. He has a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College.

Ian Singleton was promoted to Principal. He joined the Firm in 2025 and has been involved in the Firm's investments in Med-Metrix, Hand & Stone and Galway. He has a B.A. in Psychology, a minor in Economics, and a certificate in Markets and Management Studies from Duke University.

Connor Scro was promoted to Vice President. He joined the Firm in 2021 and has been involved in the Firm's investments in Magnit, Fortis, OnPoint Group and Insight Global. He has a B.S. in Applied Economics and Management from the Dyson School at Cornell University.

Credit and Capital Markets

Ken Chen, Partner, was promoted to Co-Head of Capital Markets. He joined the firm in 2021 and has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Iris Duong was promoted to Senior Associate. She joined the firm in 2023 and has a B.A. in Literature from King's College London and Columbia University.

Portfolio Support

Griffin Cohen was promoted to Vice President. He joined the firm in 2024 and has a B.S. in International Political Economy from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Investor Relations

Elizabeth Coughlin was promoted to Principal. She joined the firm in 2020 and has a B.A in Economics and Psychology from Williams College.

Margy Taylor was promoted to Vice President. She joined the firm in 2021 and has a B.S. in Accounting from Lehigh University and a M.S. in Accounting from NYU Stern School of Business. She is an inactive Certified Public Accountant.

Legal

Nina Assouline, Deputy General Counsel, was promoted to Head of Investment Funds. She joined the firm in 2021 and has an A.B. magna cum laude from Harvard College and a J.D. from Yale Law School. She is admitted to the State Bar of New York.

Finance

Fabia DeCrescenzo was promoted to Chief Financial Officer. She joined the firm in 2004 and has a B.S. and M.S. in Accounting from St. John's University.

Scott Hopson was promoted to Managing Director. He joined the firm in 2022 and has a B.A. from Columbia University.

Erik Weil was promoted to Managing Director. He joined the firm in 2021 and has a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is an active Certified Public Accountant.

Rom Lipa was promoted to Vice President. He joined the firm in 2022 and has a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Rutgers University.

Martsina Pilchuk was promoted to Vice President. She joined the firm in 2022 and has a B.B.A. in Finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Corey Settler was promoted to Vice President. He joined the firm in 2021 and has a B.S. in Accounting from Syracuse University and a M.S. in Accountancy from Hunter College. He is an active Certified Public Accountant.

Operations

Denise Dlugozima was promoted to Office & Operations Manager. She joined the firm in 2023 and has a B.S. in Business Management from Niagara University.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

