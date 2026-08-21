Hasanuddin University Study Maps Indonesia's Seagrass Ecosystems from Hotspots to Refugia

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An assessment of 21 seagrass meadows across Central and Eastern Indonesia has revealed a complex ecological mosaic, with areas ranging from relatively healthy to degraded and distinct outliers. Findings of a study published in Science of the Total Environment highlight opportunities to target conservation and restoration efforts where they may have the greatest impact.

A new spatial analysis of seagrass ecosystems across Central and Eastern Indonesia by a team of researchers led by Prof. Rohani Ambo-Rappe from Hasanuddin University, Indonesia, reveals distinct patterns of ecological quality, offering a clearer picture of where conservation and restoration efforts could be focused.

Indonesia hosts some of the world's most extensive seagrass meadows, which support marine biodiversity and fisheries, strengthen coastal resilience, and serve as important "blue carbon" sinks. Yet, these ecosystems face growing pressures form human activities and environmental changes, underscoring the need for targeted conservation. Data on seagrass ecosystems in Indonesia remain temporally limited and geographically fragmented, making it difficult to assess their condition and identify priority areas for conservation and restoration.

Addressing this challenge, Professor Rohani Ambo-Rappe from Hasanuddin University and her team quantified Seagrass Ecological Quality Index (SEQI) by combining five key ecological variables—species richness, seagrass cover, water clarity, macroalgae, and epiphyte cover. The index provides a way to evaluate ecological condition and identify patterns of spatial variability and emerging ecosystem change. By integrating biological, physical, and environmental indicators, SEQI enables comprehensive assessment of ecosystem condition than individual measurements alone, supporting evidence-based conservation strategies in Indonesia and other tropical regions.

The ecological mosaic comprises of hotspots, coldspots, and spatial outliers. Hotspots represent healthy seagrass ecosystems requiring continued protection. Coldspots are degraded areas where restoration or efforts to reduce environmental pressures may be needed. Outliers are the transition areas where local ecological conditions differed markedly from those of neighboring ecosystems, highlighting opportunities for targeted protection or restoration.

Explaining these findings, Prof. Ambo-Rappe says, "Our study provides a spatially informed framework to identify areas to protect, restore, or buffer. It can guide actionable conservation priorities, before further degradation makes recovery more difficult." The findings also align with United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Effective seagrass management requires approaches tailored to local ecological conditions, as Prof. Ambo-Rappe explains, "Seagrass conservation cannot rely on a one-size-fits-all approach. Understanding the condition of each ecosystem and its surrounding landscape can help us decide where protection and restoration are most needed."

Reference

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2026.181904

Media contact:

Name: Prof. Rohani Ambo-Rappe

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: +62 853-9927-9869

SOURCE Hasanuddin University