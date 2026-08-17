Disability Identity as a Catalyst for Leadership and Activism: Insights from Indonesia

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing global efforts to strengthen disability inclusion, a study published in Disability & Society explores how persons with disabilities in Indonesia transform their lived experiences of exclusion into leadership and collective action. Dr. Ishak Salim from Hasanuddin University, Indonesia along with researchers from La Trobe University and RMIT University, Australia; Rochester Institute of Technology, USA; and other Indonesian institutions, interviewed 55 disability leaders from across Indonesia to understand how they became advocates for disability activism and inclusive social change.

A recent study involving Dr. Ishak Salim from Hasanuddin University shows how family support, education, and disability organizations shape disability identity, leadership, and collective activism among disability leaders in Indonesia.

The study explores how early life experiences of discrimination, exclusion, and barriers to education, employment, and public participation shaped participant's leadership journeys. Rather than surrendering to these challenges, they developed a strong sense of disability identity. Support from families, disability communities, Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, peer networks, and mentors, fostered confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of collective purpose.

As participants increasingly understood disability as a social and political issue, rather than an individual problem, they developed what the study describes as a "political disability identity." This identity influenced how they understood their role as leaders, the strategies they adopted, and the pathways they sought to create change. They realized that leadership was less about holding a formal position and more about the ability to influence others, empower communities, and drive meaningful, lasting social transforms.

"We found that disability leadership develops across a lifetime," says Dr. Salim. "Leadership grows through supportive relationships, lived experience, and opportunities to participate in the disability community. These experiences help transform personal identity into collective action for social change."

This Indonesian context matters, since the country's commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has driven continued evolution in disability rights studies. The study broadens our understanding of inclusive leadership through Global South perspectives and advances several SDGs, particularly SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

Developing inclusive leaders requires more than formal training. As Dr. Salim says, "Inclusive families and schools, mentorship, opportunities to participate in communities for disabled people, and sustainable support can all help cultivate future leaders and strengthen collective advocacy for disability rights."

Reference

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/09687599.2025.2479558

Media contact:

Name: Dr. Ishak Salim

Phone: +62 813-4278-1244

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hasanuddin University