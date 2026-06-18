Hassan Usmani, D.P.M., Becomes First in the State of Indiana to Use Arthrex Plate and Medial Capsule Repair System for Patients with Bunions

Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam Plate and BunionBrace™ Used for First Time in the State of Indiana

CHESTERTON, Ind., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, a leading orthopedic practice in Indiana, is proud to announce today that orthopedic surgeon Hassan Usmani, D.P.M., is the first surgeon in Indiana to complete an Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam Plate and BunionBrace™ procedure. This achievement reflects a continued focus on advancing patient care through innovative orthopedic solutions.

Dr. Usmani is a double board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in podiatry and foot and ankle surgery at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. He is the first surgeon in Indiana to utilize the newest generation of the Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam and BunionBrace and performed the surgery at Lakeshore Surgicare, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) located in Chesterton, Indiana.

"With the Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam Plate and BunionBrace, we offer patients a minimally invasive, joint-preserving option designed to support correction of bunion deformity while reducing pain and improving function," said Dr. Usmani. "It's an important advancement that helps bridge the gap between conservative care and more invasive surgical procedures, giving patients a new way to stay active and improve their quality of life."

The Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam Plate is a specialized implant designed to support bunion correction surgery by securing the bones in their corrected position, helping restore alignment of the big toe and promote a stable recovery. The Arthrex BunionBrace is a minimally invasive soft-tissue stabilization system designed to support correction of hallux valgus (bunion deformity) by reinforcing the medial capsule and helping restore alignment of the big toe joint.

The systems are intended for patients seeking a joint-preserving option to address bunion-related pain and deformity, often in cases where conservative management has not provided adequate relief or where patients wish to delay or avoid more invasive bony procedures. By stabilizing the joint and helping maintain proper alignment of the big toe, this procedure may also help reduce the risk of a bunion redeveloping in the future.

By supporting the medial capsule and helping maintain corrected alignment during motion, the system may help:

Improve toe alignment and stability

Reduce pain associated with bunion deformity

Support more natural foot function and walking mechanics

Help patients return to daily activities with improved comfort

"The Arthrex Lapidus I-Beam Plate and BunionBrace reflects our continued commitment to advancing the patient experience across every stage of care," said Thor Thordarson, MBA, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. "By thoughtfully integrating advanced, joint-preserving technology into our practice, we continue to evolve how we care for patients, offering more personalized treatment approaches that support stronger outcomes and help patients get back to the activities they enjoy."

With Arthrex, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is expanding access to advanced orthopedic solutions and reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.lbji.com/

About Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is a leading orthopedic practice serving northwest Indiana since 1968. With six locations across the region, the practice provides comprehensive orthopedic care focused on helping patients restore mobility and improve quality of life. Known for its experienced physicians and collaborative care model, LBJI is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered treatment close to home.

Media Contact:

Ashley La Fleur

618.660.6963

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SOURCE Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute