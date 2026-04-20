Newest MISHA® Knee System Used for First Time in the State of Indiana

Anthony C. Levenda, M.D., Becomes First to Use Implantable Shock Absorber for Patients with Osteoarthritis

CHESTERTON, Ind., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, a leading orthopedic practice in Indiana, is proud to announce today that orthopedic surgeon and partner Anthony C. Levenda, M.D., is the first surgeon in Indiana to complete a MISHA Knee System procedure. This achievement reflects a continued focus on advancing patient care through innovative orthopedic solutions.

Dr. Levenda is a fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and shoulder reconstruction and is a partner at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. He is the first surgeon in Indiana to utilize the newest generation of the MISHA Knee System and performed the surgery at Lakeshore Surgicare, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) located in Chesterton, Indiana.

"With the MISHA Knee System, we offer patients a joint-preserving solution designed to reduce pain and improve function without removing healthy bone or tissue," said Dr. Levenda. "It's an exciting advancement that fills the gap between non-surgical care and total knee replacement, giving patients a new option to stay active and improve their quality of life."

The MISHA Knee System is an implantable shock absorber designed to reduce load on the knee joint, helping to relieve pain associated with osteoarthritis while preserving the natural joint. Positioned as a joint-preserving alternative to patients not ready for, or do not want, a total knee replacement, MISHA is intended for patients who have not found relief with conservative treatments.

By absorbing and redistributing pressure during movement, the system can help:

Improve function

Support mobility

Enable patients to return to daily activities with less pain

"The MISHA Knee System reflects our continued commitment to advancing the patient experience across every stage of care," said Thor Thordarson, MBA, RN. "By thoughtfully integrating advanced, joint-preserving technology into our practice, we continue to evolve how we care for patients, offering more personalized treatment approaches that support stronger outcomes and help patients get back to the activities they enjoy."

With MISHA, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is expanding access to advanced orthopedic solutions and reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.lbji.com/

About Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is a leading orthopedic practice serving northwest Indiana since 1968. With nine locations across the region, the practice provides comprehensive orthopedic care focused on helping patients restore mobility and improve quality of life. Known for its experienced physicians and collaborative care model, LBJI is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered treatment close to home.

Media Contact:

Ashley La Fleur

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618.660.6963

SOURCE Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute