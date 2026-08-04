Hatz AI Launches Hatz Activate - The Fastest Way for MSPs to Bring Safe, Practical AI to Every Client

New feature gives Managed Service Providers a single command center to see, invite, and activate SMB clients at scale – helping every business they support start getting real value from AI faster.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatz AI, the essential AI operating system for small and medium-sized businesses delivered through Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced Hatz Activate, a new rollout command center that gives MSPs one place to deliver safe, practical AI to all their clients. They get full visibility at every step, and they don't have to build campaigns by hand. The result is that SMBs can start using AI faster, with guidance and guardrails from the technology partner they already trust.

The launch addresses a critical gap in SMB AI adoption. Small businesses know AI can help them work smarter, but most don't know where to start, and many are already using consumer AI tools in ways that put company data at risk. MSPs are the trusted advisors best positioned to close that gap, but until now there has been no scalable, repeatable way to guide every client through adoption. Client data is scattered across PSA systems, spreadsheets, and one-off invite links, forcing MSPs to onboard accounts manually, one at a time, while clients wait on the value AI could already be delivering.

Hatz Activate eliminates all of that. Built directly into the Hatz Admin panel, partners simply connect their PSA system or upload a customer CSV, and Hatz automatically enriches every account by domain and industry. It then generates tailored, industry-specific use cases for each client, so every business starts with AI applied to the work it actually does, not a blank page.

From there, MSPs can see real-time tenant match status across their entire customer base, run Shadow AI reports to flag risky AI usage before it becomes a problem, send AI Readiness Assessments to help clients understand where AI fits their business, and dispatch tailored invites in only a few clicks. Every activation is tracked on a live dashboard, turning AI adoption from a one-off effort into a repeatable motion that reaches every client, not just the early adopters.

With Hatz Activate, Hatz is deepening its commitment to helping MSPs lead SMB AI adoption with practical tools that make every client safer and more productive.

"Everything we build at Hatz starts with our partners. MSPs are the most trusted technology advisors small businesses have, and they've been asking for a real way to bring AI to their entire client base, not one account at a time," said Hatz CEO, Jimmy Hatzell. "Hatz Activate is our answer. It gives MSPs a repeatable way to get every client up and running with AI that is practical and safe, which is exactly what our mission demands: helping the MSPs who make SMB technology work deliver more value to the businesses that count on them."

Key capabilities of Hatz Activate include:

Unified customer view with PSA sync and CSV import in one operating table

Tenant match status visible on every row before a single invite is sent

Shadow AI detection to surface risky consumer AI adoption across client organizations

AI Readiness Assessment to qualify and warm prospects at scale

Bulk invite actions – select a cohort, send invites, done

Full invite lifecycle tracking: Not Sent, Sent, and Activated via Invite with attribution

Saved views and filters for a repeatable monthly go-to-market motion

Real-time KPI dashboard: Total Customers, Ready to Invite, Invites Sent, Activated, Conversion Rate

Unlike ad-hoc spreadsheets, disconnected CRM exports, or manual email chains, Hatz Activate is the only workflow of its kind built directly into an MSP's admin environment. There's no jumping between tools and no extra systems to manage, just one screen and one repeatable motion that gets every client started with safe, practical AI in as few as five clicks.

Hatz Activate is available now to all Hatz MSP partners via the Hatz Admin panel. For more information on Hatz AI, visit their website: https://hatz.ai/

About Hatz AI

Hatz gives small and mid-sized businesses real control over AI without the complexity or the cost. Delivered through the MSPs SMBs already rely on, Hatz brings together the world's best AI models, built-in security, and smart cost routing so teams get more from AI without losing control of data, access, spend, or tools. Hatz helps MSPs build, sell, deploy, manage, and scale AI practices across customers. The result is CONTROL: clear guardrails over security, spend, and scope. Control for every business. AI for every team.

SOURCE Hatz AI Inc