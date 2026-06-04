Hatz AI Appoints Jim Fanning as President, Marking Key Leadership Milestone

New executive hire accelerates company's path to scale as MSP demand and product innovation drive growth

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatz AI, the first platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver AI-as-a-service, today announced the appointment of Jim Fanning as President, effective June 1, 2026. The leadership addition marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, as Hatz continues to scale operations and expand its offerings to thousands of MSP partners and the small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) they serve worldwide.

Jim brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in business and enterprise technology, including senior roles at Oracle, AWS, and Databricks. Most notably, during his 13+ years at AWS, Jim was instrumental in scaling the business from less than $1B to $100B in revenue, and played a key role in expanding the company's global footprint, including opening offices in Switzerland and Austria. He has an extensive track record of scaling technology organizations, driving go‑to‑market excellence, and consistently surpassing revenue and performance goals. In his new role as President of Hatz AI, Jim will be responsible for day‑to‑day operations, business growth initiatives, and close collaboration with CEO Jimmy Hatzell to execute the company's long‑term vision.

"I'm thrilled to join the Hatz AI team and help push forward its mission to make AI truly accessible for SMBs and MSPs," said Fanning. "I'm eager to support the company's growth and work with Jimmy and the team to reach that next level: more partners, better tools, and stronger solutions for the people we serve. I can't wait to dive in and see what we can build together."

Since launching in January 2024, Hatz AI has grown through a network of over 1,000 Managed Service Provider partners, enabling the company to scale and support SMBs worldwide. The company has achieved a 150% net revenue retention rate and expanded its platform with major product releases. Additionally, Hatz AI has more than doubled its engineering team and expanded its go-to-market team with industry leaders Dan Vaz and Cat Garrett. The company has also strengthened its executive team with additional leadership hires, including Eric Russo as Head of Security, who brings nearly a decade of experience safeguarding organizations and leading advanced security operations at teams like SKOUT and Barracuda Networks.

These additions strengthen the company's ability to make the adoption of secure AI easier for MSPs to sell and SMBs to use, while elevating the Hatz brand and partner experience. This growth also directly fuels faster innovation, stronger partner support, and responsible scale.

"Our MSP partners and their customers have helped us build real momentum over the past couple years, and we're deeply grateful for that trust. What gets a company to one stage of growth is not always what gets it to the next, which is why bringing in leaders like Jim matters at this pivotal time," said Hatz AI CEO and Co-founder Jimmy Hatzell. "As AI moves from promise to practical adoption, experienced leadership like Jim's becomes a real advantage."

For more information on Hatz AI, visit their website: https://hatz.ai

About Hatz AI

Hatz AI is the category-defining Managed AI platform that gives businesses real control over artificial intelligence without the complexity. Delivered through a trusted network of Managed Service Providers, Hatz helps companies of all sizes adopt AI with full visibility into their data, costs, tools, and outcomes. By unifying leading AI models in one secure platform, Hatz enables MSPs to deliver practical, scalable automation to their clients. With deep expertise in security, AI, and managed services, Hatz provides simple, safe technology that helps businesses grow with confidence. Learn more at hatz.ai.

SOURCE Hatz AI Inc