Haven Tower Group Expands Board of Advisors with Wealth Management Industry Leader Stephen Langlois

Former Kestra President Brings Senior Leadership Experience from LPL Financial and Fidelity Wealth Technologies

Appointment Enhances Haven Tower Advisory Board as Firm Continues Expansion Through Strategic Alliance with Ascentix Partners

Langlois Joins Larry Roth, Andy Kalbaugh, Jeff Nash, Kent Weldon and Bill Morrissey Ahead of Haven Tower's 15th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower"), the leading full-service strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the wealth management space, today announced the appointment of Stephen Langlois to its Board of Advisors. The addition of Mr. Langlois, a highly accomplished wealth management and wealthtech leader, further strengthens the unparalleled industry expertise, strategic relationships and unique insights represented across Haven Tower's Board.

An award-winning full-service agency, Haven Tower delivers public relations, marketing communications, crisis and transactional communications, as well as brand strategy services, to a national client base encompassing the country's fastest-growing and most successful RIA, dual-registrant and wealthtech enterprises.

Widely recognized for its brand elevation programs that help clients accelerate growth and expand market influence, Haven Tower is a Strategic Partner Firm of Ascentix Partners, the leading strategy and M&A consultancy for the wealth management space.

Langlois' addition to Haven Tower's Board of Advisors comes as the firm approaches its 15th anniversary. In this role, Langlois will provide strategic counsel as Haven Tower expands its client offerings and strengthens its position as the premier agency serving the wealth management industry.

Langlois Brings Deep Wealth Management and WealthTech Leadership Experience

"As Haven Tower continues to grow alongside our clients and expand our reach across the wealth management ecosystem, we remain committed to surrounding ourselves with exceptional leaders who have built distinguished careers and can help shape our future," said Joe Kuo, CEO & Founder of Haven Tower.

Kuo continued, "As somebody who has led some of the industry's most respected firms and platforms, Stephen's experience in scaling businesses and navigating industry transformation will provide tremendous value to our leadership team and our Board. We are honored to welcome Stephen to the Haven Tower community."

Langlois currently serves as Managing Principal of Seaport Consulting Partners and most recently served as President of Kestra Financial, a private equity-backed wealth management platform supporting more than 1,700 independent financial professionals. During his four-year tenure, Kestra's revenue increased by 61%.

Prior to Kestra, Mr. Langlois spent nine years at Fidelity Investments, where he held senior leadership positions, including Head of Distribution Strategy for Fidelity Institutional and Head of Strategic Business Development for Fidelity Wealth Technologies. After spearheading Fidelity's acquisition of eMoney, Langlois served as eMoney's Chief Revenue Officer, expanding the platform's adoption across the RIA, broker-dealer, bank and insurance channels.

Mr. Langlois also held C-suite leadership roles at LPL Financial and today advises the boards and leadership teams of fintech and financial services organizations on growth strategy, innovation and business transformation. He earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BA from Colby College.

"I've long admired Haven Tower's reputation and its leadership position as the top strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry," Mr. Langlois said. "By combining deep industry expertise with an unwavering commitment to client success, Haven Tower stands out in its ability to help organizations tell their stories with authenticity, clarity and impact. I look forward to working alongside Joe, Larry and the rest of the Board to support the firm's ongoing growth and further strengthen its leadership position across the industry."

Langlois Joins Distinguished Board Led by Chairman Larry Roth

Mr. Langlois joins Haven Tower's Board of Advisors, which is led by Chairman Larry Roth, Founder & Managing Partner of Ascentix Partners. Other board advisors include:

Andy Kalbaugh, President, Wealth Consulting Group





Jeff Nash, Founder & CEO of Bridgemark Strategies





Kent Weldon, Managing Partner of Bravura Capital





Bill Morrissey, former Divisional President at LPL Financial

"Stephen's career reflects a rare combination of operating excellence, strategic vision and a deep understanding of how technology is reshaping the delivery of financial advice," Roth said. "As Haven Tower continues to evolve and serve an increasingly sophisticated client base across the RIA and wealthtech enterprise segments, Stephen's perspective and expertise will be invaluable. We are excited to welcome him to the Board and look forward to the contributions he will make in the years ahead."

About Haven Tower Group

Haven Tower Group is a multi-award-winning, full-service communications agency with an exclusive focus on the wealth management industry. With a national team of professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive brand elevation programs that help drive client growth and reputational value. Haven Tower's capabilities encompass public relations, digital marketing, transactional and crisis communications, as well as brand strategy.

The firm's clients include leading wealth management enterprises across the RIA, dual-registrant, wirehouse and insurance-owned segments of the industry. Additionally, Haven Tower serves retail wealth and family office-focused third-party asset managers, private market solutions providers, wealthtech platforms, industry associations and strategic advisory firms. For more information, visit www.HavenTower.com.

About Ascentix Partners

Ascentix Partners is the leading strategic consultancy for the wealth management industry, delivering growth planning, capital structure planning, M&A consulting and brand elevation solutions to enterprise Boards and C-suite teams as well as private equity firms, family offices and other sources of private capital focused on building wealth management portfolio companies.

With unparalleled expertise and access to strategic relationships, the firm provides – on an integrated or à la carte basis – the full suite of capabilities a modern wealth enterprise requires to drive sustainable growth. Encompassing more than 60 professionals across the nation, Ascentix Partners is headquartered in New York City, with a significant presence in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.ascentix.com.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Grant Cox

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 | 424-317-4871

[email protected] | [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group