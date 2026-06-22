Haven Tower Group Promotes Mitch Manning to Chief Engagement Officer & Partner and Appoints Grant Cox as Principal

Appointments reflect firm's growth and further strengthen its client engagement, strategic communications and media relations capabilities

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group ("Haven Tower"), the leading full-service strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the wealth management space, today announced the promotion of Mitch Manning to Chief Engagement Officer & Partner, as well as the appointment of Grant Cox as Principal.

Together, the moves reflect Haven Tower's growth and expand the leadership team responsible for shaping client strategy, driving media visibility and advancing the firm's next stage of expansion.

Haven Tower is a multi-award-winning agency providing public relations, transactional and crisis communications, digital marketing and strategic brand communications to clients across wealth management.

The firm serves a national client base of established, growth-oriented wealth management enterprises, including RIAs, dual-registrants, private market solutions providers and technology platforms. It is also a Strategic Partner Firm of Ascentix Partners, the leading strategic growth consultancy for the wealth management industry.

A Decade of Leadership

Manning's promotion reflects his nearly decade-long leadership and impact at Haven Tower, where he has played a central role in driving client success, expanding the firm's national media presence, improving internal operations and helping recruit, mentor and develop team members.

"Mitch has been instrumental to Haven Tower's evolution over the past decade," said Joseph Kuo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Haven Tower Group. "He has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight and a deep commitment to both our clients and colleagues. His promotion to Chief Engagement Officer reflects the tremendous value he brings to our firm and the trusted relationships he has built across the industry."

With more than 15 years of communications and public relations experience, Manning has built and executed integrated marketing, media relations and brand visibility campaigns for a wide range of publicly traded and privately held organizations. In his new role, he will continue to manage client accounts, advise on messaging strategy and media visibility, and lead broader engagement initiatives, including industry conferences and events.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with Haven Tower," Manning said. "For nearly a decade, I've had the privilege of working alongside an outstanding team and supporting some of the most innovative firms in wealth management. I'm excited to step into this new role and help drive deeper engagement, greater visibility and exceptional client service."

Former Atria Wealth Solutions Head of Communications Joins Team

Cox brings more than 20 years of marketing and communications leadership experience, including 14 years in the wealth management industry. As Principal, he will serve in both account leadership and senior advisory roles, helping develop communications strategies, manage client relationships and execute media relations initiatives.

His work will focus on sharpening client messages, shaping communications plans, driving media engagement, advancing executive thought leadership and building public relations programs that raise visibility and support growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Haven Tower Group and work alongside such a respected team," said Cox. "The firm has built an exceptional reputation for strategic counsel and client service, and I look forward to helping clients build their brands, elevate their messaging and navigate an increasingly dynamic media landscape."

Most recently, Cox served as Executive Director and Head of Marketing Communications at Atria Wealth Solutions, where he led internal and external communications, public relations, content strategy and digital marketing across the firm's multi-entity platform.

During his tenure, he helped lead communications strategy, messaging and stakeholder outreach for several major acquisitions and Atria's announced sale to LPL Financial.

"Mitch has earned this promotion through nearly a decade of service to Haven Tower's clients," said Michael Dugan, President & Managing Partner of Haven Tower Group. "His new role, along with Grant's addition as Principal, reflects our firm's growth and commitment to client service. As Haven Tower expands, we'll continue adding and retaining experienced professionals who understand our clients, bring sound judgment and deepen the counsel we deliver every day."

About Haven Tower Group

Haven Tower Group is a multi-award-winning, full-service communications agency with an exclusive focus on the wealth management industry. With a national team of professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive brand elevation programs that help drive client growth and reputational value. Haven Tower's capabilities encompass public relations, digital marketing, transactional and crisis communications, as well as brand strategy.

The firm's clients include leading wealth management enterprises across the RIA, dual-registrant, wirehouse and insurance-owned segments of the industry. Additionally, Haven Tower serves retail wealth and family office-focused third-party asset managers, private market solutions providers, wealthtech platforms, industry associations and strategic advisory firms. For more information, visit www.HavenTower.com.

About Ascentix Partners

Ascentix Partners is the leading strategic consultancy for the wealth management industry, delivering growth planning, capital structure planning, M&A consulting and brand elevation solutions to enterprise Boards and C-suite teams as well as private equity firms, family offices and other sources of private capital focused on building wealth management portfolio companies.

With unparalleled expertise and access to strategic relationships, the firm provides – on an integrated or à la carte basis – the full suite of capabilities a modern wealth enterprise requires to drive sustainable growth. Encompassing more than 50 professionals across the nation, Ascentix Partners is headquartered in New York City, with a significant presence in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.ascentix.com.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler or Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 or 424-317-4861

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group