Havenpark Communities Awards Record 50 New Scholarships to Students, Marking New Milestone for Education Success Program

Havenpark has awarded 196 scholarships and will surpass $1.6 million in total scholarship funding since launching the program in 2021

OREM, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, a leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities, announced today that its Education Success Program has awarded 196 total scholarships since its inception. For the 2026–2027 academic year, Havenpark expects approximately 120 students to receive scholarship support, including 50 new recipients from 26 Havenpark communities in 12 states.

"For many students, the path to higher education is shaped not only by ambition, but on whether they have the financial resources and guidance to take that next step," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities. "The Education Success Program was created to help close that gap for residents and their families. Seeing this program grow from two recipients to approximately 120 students receiving support in a single academic year is a meaningful reminder of what long-term investment in communities can make possible."

The 2026 scholarship class reflects the program's continued focus on expanding access to higher education. Seventy-eight percent of this year's new recipients will be first-generation college students, and the class will receive $160,000 in new scholarship awards to help cover tuition and other academic expenses. In total, Havenpark will disburse $409,000 in scholarship funding during the 2026–2027 academic year, including $249,000 in continued support for previous scholarship recipients.

Since 2021, Havenpark has awarded 196 scholarships through the program, which supports residents pursuing education at colleges, universities, community colleges, and vocational-technical schools. Fifty-one scholarship recipients have graduated from their programs to date.

The scholarship was renamed the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship in 2024 in honor of Havenpark's late chairman and co-founder. Antonelli, who grew up in a mobile home community and faced educational barriers in his own childhood, helped inspire Havenpark's commitment to creating pathways to higher education for residents.

In addition to scholarship funding, the program provides students with one-on-one mentoring and access to online learning resources designed to help them persist and succeed throughout their academic journeys.

"These scholarships help with the cost of education, but they also send an important message to students and families," said Dr. Jason Hale, director of education success at Havenpark Communities. "We want each recipient to know that they belong, that their goals are within reach, and that Havenpark is proud to support them as they take the next step."

Havenpark honored the 2026 scholarship recipients and their families during its annual virtual recognition event on May 6.

A full list of the 2026 scholarship class is included below:

Hannah Albright – Auburn, Alabama

Ashley Barrera – Iowa City, Iowa

Leonardo Benavides Alvarado – Katy, Texas

Garrett Britnell – Auburn, Alabama

David Chavez – Heber City, Utah

Samuel Corley – Auburn, Alabama

Sophie Corley – Auburn, Alabama

Christian Cruz-Garcia – Osseo, Minnesota

Conrado Cuevas – Clarksville, Indiana

Elizabeth Cunningham – South Lyon, Michigan

Genice Anne De Manuel – South Lyon, Michigan

John Diaz – Farmington, Minnesota

Lorena Flores – Pearland, Texas

Joseph Gainor – Shelby Township, Michigan

Carolina Gallegos – Katy, Texas

Hector Garza – Iowa City, Iowa

Belle Gimer – Denver, Colorado

Kaleb Gomez – Holland, Michigan

Breana Hamann – Mounds View, Minnesota

Arin Loetscher – Blaine, Minnesota

Kori Lundahl – Mounds View, Minnesota

Julian Mandujano – Katy, Texas

Jacqueline Martinez – Baraboo, Wisconsin

Michelle Martinez – Baraboo, Wisconsin

Jason McDowell – Clarksville, Tennessee

Mason McDowell – Clarksville, Tennessee

Brittany Miranda – Glendale, Arizona

Morgan Moran – Billings, Montana

Fatima Neri – Chandler, Arizona

Karla Neri – Chandler, Arizona

Christian Neria Ceniceros – Iowa City, Iowa

Rey Paszak – Duluth, Minnesota

Samantha Pearsall – Chesterfield, Michigan

Ashley Pena – Phoenix, Arizona

Elsa Perez Satulle – Iowa City, Iowa

Josue Perez Torres – Osseo, Minnesota

Quincie Pittman – Clinton Township, Michigan

Ana-Maria Radetic – Auburn, Alabama

Evelyn Ramirez – Katy, Texas

Genesis Ramirez – Baraboo, Wisconsin

Amelia Rodriguez – Katy, Texas

Juan Santiago – Katy, Texas

Ana Sibrian – Osseo, Minnesota

Avery Simmons – Walled Lake, Michigan

Reagan Tarver – Auburn, Alabama

April Taylor – Pearland, Texas

Balian Vachier Torres – Iowa City, Iowa

Dulce Vasquez – Katy, Texas

Jacob Wroblewski – Shelby Township, Michigan

Eusebia Xec Cruz – Mounds View, Minnesota

To be considered, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and confirmation of full-time or part-time enrollment at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, community college, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2026–2027 academic year. Recipients must also live in a Havenpark community or have a parent or guardian who resides in one. Awards are transferable from a two-year program to a four-year program.

About Havenpark Communities

Havenpark is an operator of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

Media Contact: Jenny Werwa, [email protected]

SOURCE Havenpark Communities