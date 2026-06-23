Havenpark Communities Awards Record 50 New Scholarships to Students, Marking New Milestone for Education Success Program

News provided byHavenpark Communities
Jun 23, 2026, 13:41 ET
Havenpark has awarded 196 scholarships and will surpass $1.6 million in total scholarship funding since launching the program in 2021
OREM, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, a leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities, announced today that its Education Success Program has awarded 196 total scholarships since its inception. For the 2026–2027 academic year, Havenpark expects approximately 120 students to receive scholarship support, including 50 new recipients from 26 Havenpark communities in 12 states.
"For many students, the path to higher education is shaped not only by ambition, but on whether they have the financial resources and guidance to take that next step," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities. "The Education Success Program was created to help close that gap for residents and their families. Seeing this program grow from two recipients to approximately 120 students receiving support in a single academic year is a meaningful reminder of what long-term investment in communities can make possible."
The 2026 scholarship class reflects the program's continued focus on expanding access to higher education. Seventy-eight percent of this year's new recipients will be first-generation college students, and the class will receive $160,000 in new scholarship awards to help cover tuition and other academic expenses. In total, Havenpark will disburse $409,000 in scholarship funding during the 2026–2027 academic year, including $249,000 in continued support for previous scholarship recipients.
Since 2021, Havenpark has awarded 196 scholarships through the program, which supports residents pursuing education at colleges, universities, community colleges, and vocational-technical schools. Fifty-one scholarship recipients have graduated from their programs to date.
The scholarship was renamed the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship in 2024 in honor of Havenpark's late chairman and co-founder. Antonelli, who grew up in a mobile home community and faced educational barriers in his own childhood, helped inspire Havenpark's commitment to creating pathways to higher education for residents.
In addition to scholarship funding, the program provides students with one-on-one mentoring and access to online learning resources designed to help them persist and succeed throughout their academic journeys.
"These scholarships help with the cost of education, but they also send an important message to students and families," said Dr. Jason Hale, director of education success at Havenpark Communities. "We want each recipient to know that they belong, that their goals are within reach, and that Havenpark is proud to support them as they take the next step."
Havenpark honored the 2026 scholarship recipients and their families during its annual virtual recognition event on May 6.
A full list of the 2026 scholarship class is included below:
- Hannah Albright – Auburn, Alabama
- Ashley Barrera – Iowa City, Iowa
- Leonardo Benavides Alvarado – Katy, Texas
- Garrett Britnell – Auburn, Alabama
- David Chavez – Heber City, Utah
- Samuel Corley – Auburn, Alabama
- Sophie Corley – Auburn, Alabama
- Christian Cruz-Garcia – Osseo, Minnesota
- Conrado Cuevas – Clarksville, Indiana
- Elizabeth Cunningham – South Lyon, Michigan
- Genice Anne De Manuel – South Lyon, Michigan
- John Diaz – Farmington, Minnesota
- Lorena Flores – Pearland, Texas
- Joseph Gainor – Shelby Township, Michigan
- Carolina Gallegos – Katy, Texas
- Hector Garza – Iowa City, Iowa
- Belle Gimer – Denver, Colorado
- Kaleb Gomez – Holland, Michigan
- Breana Hamann – Mounds View, Minnesota
- Arin Loetscher – Blaine, Minnesota
- Kori Lundahl – Mounds View, Minnesota
- Julian Mandujano – Katy, Texas
- Jacqueline Martinez – Baraboo, Wisconsin
- Michelle Martinez – Baraboo, Wisconsin
- Jason McDowell – Clarksville, Tennessee
- Mason McDowell – Clarksville, Tennessee
- Brittany Miranda – Glendale, Arizona
- Morgan Moran – Billings, Montana
- Fatima Neri – Chandler, Arizona
- Karla Neri – Chandler, Arizona
- Christian Neria Ceniceros – Iowa City, Iowa
- Rey Paszak – Duluth, Minnesota
- Samantha Pearsall – Chesterfield, Michigan
- Ashley Pena – Phoenix, Arizona
- Elsa Perez Satulle – Iowa City, Iowa
- Josue Perez Torres – Osseo, Minnesota
- Quincie Pittman – Clinton Township, Michigan
- Ana-Maria Radetic – Auburn, Alabama
- Evelyn Ramirez – Katy, Texas
- Genesis Ramirez – Baraboo, Wisconsin
- Amelia Rodriguez – Katy, Texas
- Juan Santiago – Katy, Texas
- Ana Sibrian – Osseo, Minnesota
- Avery Simmons – Walled Lake, Michigan
- Reagan Tarver – Auburn, Alabama
- April Taylor – Pearland, Texas
- Balian Vachier Torres – Iowa City, Iowa
- Dulce Vasquez – Katy, Texas
- Jacob Wroblewski – Shelby Township, Michigan
- Eusebia Xec Cruz – Mounds View, Minnesota
To be considered, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and confirmation of full-time or part-time enrollment at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, community college, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2026–2027 academic year. Recipients must also live in a Havenpark community or have a parent or guardian who resides in one. Awards are transferable from a two-year program to a four-year program.
About Havenpark Communities
Havenpark is an operator of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.
Media Contact: Jenny Werwa, [email protected]
SOURCE Havenpark Communities
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