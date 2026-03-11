Havenpark Communities Announces $70 Million Investment Plan for 2026 Community Upgrades

Havenpark to invest over $70 million across its communities this year with upgrades and improvements, building on the company's $47.3 million investment in 2025.

OREM, Utah, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, a leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities, today announced plans to invest over $70 million in 2026 to further improve and modernize its communities nationwide. This investment builds on the company's substantial 2025 capital program and underscores Havenpark's long-term commitment to fostering safe, welcoming, and well-maintained communities for residents.

"Investment is essential to strong communities," said Robbie Pratt, CEO and co-founder of Havenpark. "When we modernize infrastructure and add meaningful amenities, we're creating places where people are proud to live, and growing the value of their homes."

The planned 2026 investments will go toward infrastructure improvements and new or upgraded amenities that strengthen communities, including playgrounds, sports courts, community centers, and enhanced utilities, signage, and lighting. Core to Havenpark's mission of providing high-quality, attainable housing, these investments are designed to increase the value and enjoyment of residents' homes and communities.

The announcement follows a milestone year for the company. In 2025, Havenpark invested $47.3 million in capital projects, reflecting strong momentum in its community reinvestment strategy.

Havenpark will continue prioritizing infrastructure upgrades and community-focused improvements. Through consistent and thoughtful reinvestment, the company aims to deliver lasting benefits for residents while supporting the continued growth and stability of the manufactured housing sector nationwide.

About Havenpark

Havenpark is an owner and operator of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

