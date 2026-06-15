Havoc and AZAK Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Produce High-Mobility Autonomous Ground Systems

Partnership forged at Project Operation delivers a battle-proven, multi-company autonomous ground capability — built in less than 48 hours and ready to field

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc, the all-domain collaborative autonomy company, and AZAK, a manufacturer of high-mobility unmanned ground vehicles, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly produce and scale small autonomous ground systems. The agreement formalizes a partnership born at the U.S. Army's Operation Jailbreak, where the two companies — alongside Allen Control Systems (ACS) and a handful of other companies — assembled, integrated, and demonstrated a fully operational counter-UAS platform in fewer than 48 hours.

The small autonomous ground platform jointly built in less than 48 hours at the U.S. Army’s Operation Jailbreak.

The original platform was purpose-built to detect and defeat drone swarms threatening U.S. forces, among other potential use cases. It runs on AZAK's self-propelled wheel chassis and is autonomously operated by Havoc's collaborative autonomy software, the same platform Havoc has deployed across maritime and aerial domains.

The speed of integration was deliberate. Operation Jailbreak was designed by Army Futures Command to prove that commercial defense technology companies could come together rapidly, with no pre-arranged contracts, no months of planning meetings, and no custom development, and deliver a real, usable capability on demand.

"Speed is the defining challenge of this moment, and this is the proof," said Paul Lwin, CEO and Co-founder of Havoc. "The Army gave us a problem set, put us in a room with other innovative companies, and we delivered an end-to-end capability in under 48 hours. AZAK is exactly the kind of partner that makes this possible. Their platform accepted our autonomy kit immediately, with no friction and no workarounds. Their engineering is modern, their architecture is open, and their team is ready to move at the pace the mission demands. Signing this MOU is about making that speed permanent and scalable."

"Operation Jailbreak was instrumental here," said Ben Meager, CEO of AZAK. "In a matter of days we went from neighboring booths to a fully integrated autonomous ground system. Havoc's track record of quickly deploying collaborative autonomy platforms is unmatched. We had Havoc autonomy running on an AZAK platform within hours of meeting their team, and it performed flawlessly when tested. This partnership is the right next step."

Beyond counter-UAS applications, Havoc and AZAK see the platform as a foundational capability for contested logistics, forward resupply, and perimeter security missions.

About Havoc

Havoc is a leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc optimizes mission performance and minimizes human risk. Learn more at havocai.com.

About AZAK

AZAK is transforming how the world moves. By engineering the most efficient, powerful, and structurally adaptable electric mobility systems on the market, AZAK eliminates legacy design constraints to empower the next generation of autonomous and crewed vehicles. At the core of AZAK's platform is a patented mechanical breakthrough that packs all components entirely inside and below the center line of the wheel. By flattening the traditional drivetrain footprint, AZAK delivers platforms with an uncompromised center of gravity, maximized energy efficiency, and a modular architecture that offers freedom in frame design. Learn more at azakwheels.com.

SOURCE Havoc AI