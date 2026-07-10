Havoc Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026

Recognition highlights Havoc's mission-driven culture and rapid growth as the company builds the future of all-domain collaborative autonomy

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc, the all-domain collaborative autonomy company, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026, presented in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition honors startups that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture while achieving sustainable growth and long-term business success.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group evaluated startups using publicly available data and multiple third-party platforms to assess employee experience, organizational health, and company growth since inception.

"This recognition belongs to every member of the Havoc team whose commitment, ingenuity, and relentless execution have made our culture what it is today," said Paul Lwin, co-founder and CEO of Havoc. "At Havoc, our mission is to build collaborative autonomy that strengthens America's and our allies' defensive capabilities while advancing the commercial industries that keep our world moving. That mission attracts people who want to solve hard problems, move with urgency, and deliver capabilities that matter. Thank you to Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group for this recognition."

Since its founding in 2024, Havoc has rapidly expanded its team and operations while delivering autonomous capabilities across maritime, aerial, and ground domains. The company has grown to more than 200 employees across multiple U.S. locations and continues to attract engineers, operators, veterans, and technologists committed to advancing the future of defense and commercial technologies.

"At a startup, your people aren't just building the product—they're building the company, and great leaders inspire them to become the best versions of themselves along the way. The businesses named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026 have created cultures of trust and ownership, where employees are coached, heard, and empowered to do the most meaningful work of their careers. For job seekers, this list points to where they can grow with an organization on the rise." Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President, Newsweek.

About Havoc

Havoc is a leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc optimizes mission performance and minimizes human risk. Learn more at havocai.com.

SOURCE Havoc AI