HawkEye 360 Achieves Full Operational Capacity for Cluster 14

HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK), the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that its Cluster 14 satellites have reached Full Operational Capacity (FOC), adding new collection capability to the Company's growing space-based signals intelligence constellation.

Cluster 14 satellites at integration site before launch at Vandenberg facility.

Following the successful launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Transporter-16 mission and completion of on-orbit commissioning activities, Cluster 14 is now delivering operational data and supporting customer missions across defense, maritime, and national security applications.

Operating in sun-synchronous orbit, Cluster 14 complements HawkEye 360's existing constellation architecture, expanding collection capacity and strengthening global coverage. The satellites incorporate continued improvements to onboard processing and system performance, further enhancing the efficiency and speed of HawkEye 360's sensing and analytics platform. Cluster 14 achieved the shortest commissioning period in the Company's history, demonstrating the increasing maturity of HawkEye 360's satellite operations.

"Reaching FOC for Cluster 14 demonstrates our commitment to continuously innovating and evolving the constellation to support the missions that matter most," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Every new cluster strengthens our ability to deliver trusted signals intelligence to the warfighter and allied partners, providing greater awareness and faster insights across an increasingly contested electromagnetic spectrum."

"Cluster 14's transition to operational status reflects the disciplined engineering and operational excellence that underpin our growth," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "By continually improving system performance and expanding collection capacity, we are delivering scalable capabilities that evolve alongside customer mission requirements."

With Cluster 14 now fully operational, HawkEye 360 continues to expand its ability to detect, geolocate, and characterize radio-frequency emissions worldwide, delivering trusted domain awareness and mission-critical signals intelligence to government and allied customers.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.