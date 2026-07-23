HawkEye 360 Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Enhance Indian Ocean Region Maritime Domain Awareness

HERNDON, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK) the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced it has been awarded a multi‑year contract to deliver advanced space‑based RF data and analytics to the Indian Navy and regional partner nations, strengthening the Indian Ocean Region's maritime domain awareness and enhancing security cooperation across the Indo‑Pacific. This award was previously disclosed as part of a $100 million international contracts announcement, and is a part of a larger FMS program that includes the provision of SeaVision, a maritime situational awareness tool, and other data sources to the Indian Navy and regional partners.

Under this program, HawkEye 360 will provide the Indian Navy and regional partners with daily RF signal collection and geolocation services, analytics support, and a comprehensive training program delivered in coordination with the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. These capabilities will help India identify and monitor vessels operating both with and without traditional tracking systems, complementing other data sources in SeaVision.

The contract expands access to HawkEye 360's RFGeo data product, supporting an increasing number of partner nations over time as part of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative. HawkEye 360 will also deliver a series of RF familiarization, operator, and analyst workshops in support of the SeaVision team to accelerate operational adoption and ensure users are equipped to fully leverage the RF layer in SeaVision.

"This award underscores the critical role that space‑enabled signals intelligence now plays in modern maritime operations," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "Our data and analytics provide mission-ready intelligence that enhances decision superiority, enabling the Indian Navy and partner nations to monitor contested waters with greater fidelity, counter illicit and non‑compliant activity, and strengthen their operational advantage across the Indo‑Pacific. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with NIWC Pacific and our Indian Navy partners in support of regional security objectives."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the availability and capabilities of the Company's products, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated June 22, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.