HawkEye 360 Awarded NRO Commercial RF Capability Augmentation Contract

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK), the global leader in space-based RF data and analytics, today announced it has been awarded a contract under the National Reconnaissance Office's Commercial Radio Frequency Capability Augmentation (CRFCA) program. Under the contract, HawkEye 360 will provide commercial radio frequency (RF) data in support of U.S. national security missions, moving the company to a more operational, production contract.

This award marks an important transition for HawkEye 360. Following the successful completion of all three phases of the NRO's Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) study contracts, the company has become the first commercial provider to move from test‑and‑evaluation efforts into an operational augmentation contract through the CRFCA program. The progression reflects sustained collaboration with the NRO and the maturation of commercial RF sensing as a reliable source of mission-ready data.

The contract further expands the company's support to the NRO's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission and underscores shared efforts to assess and integrate commercial remote sensing capabilities for government users. HawkEye 360's space-based RF collection provides insights to help inform awareness and understanding across a range of operating environments.

"Our RF capabilities are built to support the mission needs of government customers who require reliable, timely information," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "We appreciate the continued partnership with the NRO and remain committed to delivering trusted commercial RF data for national security missions."

Through the CRFCA program, HawkEye 360 will provide RF data that assists government users with operational awareness and mission planning. The contract reinforces the role of commercial RF sensing as an important source of timely, persistent information for defense, intelligence, and security missions.

"HawkEye 360 is focused on delivering high-quality RF data that help meet the operational requirements of our government partners," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "Our progression into an operational augmentation role underscores the maturity and reliability of our RF capabilities, and we are committed to supporting the NRO through the CRFCA program as a dependable contribution to mission success."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.