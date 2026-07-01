HAWKEYE PARTNERS RECRUITS TWO TOP REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES

Former Greystar Global Head of Capital Formation Jennifer Ciullo Joins as Partner and Head of Client Solutions; Veteran Real Estate Investor Greg Moran Joins as Partner and Head of GP Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Partners ("Hawkeye") today announced the additions of Jennifer Ciullo and Greg Moran as Partners, further strengthening the firm's leadership team as it expands its specialized real estate investment platforms and institutional investor relationships.

Ciullo joins Hawkeye as Partner and Head of Client Solutions following nearly a decade at Greystar Real Estate Partners, where she most recently served as Global Head of Capital Formation. Moran joins as Partner and Head of GP Solutions, bringing nearly three decades of real estate investment experience across both institutional and operating platforms.

"Jennifer and Greg are two highly respected professionals in the institutional real estate industry," said Scott McArtor, Co-Managing Partner of Hawkeye. "Jennifer has built deep relationships with many of the world's leading institutional investors and helped drive the growth of one of the industry's most successful investment platforms. Greg has spent nearly three decades investing across multiple property sectors and capital structures while building trusted partnerships with operators and developers. Together, they significantly enhance Hawkeye's ability to build and scale institutional-quality investment businesses in high conviction sectors."

Jennifer Ciullo Joins as Partner and Head of Client Solutions

As Partner and Head of Client Solutions, Ciullo will oversee capital formation, investor relations, consultant relationships, and strategic client engagement across the firm, helping drive the growth and expansion of all current and future Hawkeye investment platforms.

Prior to joining Hawkeye, Ciullo served as Global Head of Capital Formation for Greystar, where she was responsible for institutional investor relationships and business development across the firm's global investment platform. During her tenure, she helped grow Greystar from ~$15 billion to $80 billion in AUM, led a global team responsible for annual fundraising efforts exceeding $5 billion, and served on Greystar's Executive Committee.

"I am excited to join Hawkeye, which has established a reputation for identifying talented investment teams and helping build successful platforms," said Ciullo. "The firm's evolution to build and scale institutional-quality businesses in-house, alongside proven sector leaders, positions Hawkeye to provide differentiated investment products and solutions with a focus on investor outcomes."

Greg Moran Joins as Partner and Head of GP Solutions

Moran will lead Hawkeye GP Solutions, the firm's strategic capital initiative focused on establishing long-term partnerships with leading real estate operators and developers. The platform provides GP co-investment capital, LP equity at the project level, and balance sheet capital to support growth, expansion, succession planning, acquisitions, developments, and other strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Hawkeye, Moran served as Managing Principal of Investments at FrontRange Capital Partners and previously served as Chief Investment Officer of Ares Real Estate Income Trust (AREIT). Throughout his 28-year career, he has been involved in more than $15 billion of acquisitions, dispositions, fund investments, and joint ventures across multiple cycles and virtually every major property type.

"Throughout my career, I've worked with operators and developers across a wide range of real estate sectors and have seen firsthand that many eventually reach a point where they need a strategic capital partner to help support their next phase of growth," said Moran. "Hawkeye has built a platform specifically designed to meet that need, and I'm excited to lead the GP Solutions business."

Building Institutional-Quality Investment Platforms

"These appointments represent another important milestone in Hawkeye's evolution," said Claudia Faust, Co-Managing Partner of Hawkeye. "Jennifer and Greg each bring exceptional experience, credibility, and leadership capabilities that will benefit our investors, our operating partners, and the growth of the firm for years to come."

The additions of Ciullo and Moran follow the launch of Hawkeye's Senior Housing platform, led by Steve Blazejewski, former head of PGIM Real Estate's senior housing business. Together, Hawkeye's leadership team reflects the firm's strategy of partnering with experienced industry leaders to build differentiated investment platforms supported by institutional-quality investment, operational, and capital formation capabilities.

About Hawkeye Partners

Hawkeye Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on developing and sponsoring specialized investment strategies alongside experienced sector-focused teams. The firm partners with institutional investors to pursue differentiated investment strategies across real estate sectors through dedicated investment platforms and strategic capital solutions.

Historically, investment platforms launched and supported by Hawkeye and its principals have grown to more than $10.6 billion of equity commitments across commingled funds, separate accounts, and strategic joint ventures.

Hawkeye is evolving from its historical model of seeding independent investment managers toward building and scaling institutional-quality investment platforms in-house, with an emphasis on alignment, governance, and long-term institutional partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.hawkeyepartners.com.

SOURCE Hawkeye Partners LP