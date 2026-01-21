HAWKEYE APPOINTS FRED MOON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, STRENGTHENING SENIOR HOUSING PLATFORM

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Partners today announced that Fred Moon has joined the firm as Managing Director within its Senior Housing Group. Mr. Moon is a seasoned senior housing investment executive with more than $3.7 billion in transaction experience, having most recently held senior leadership positions at Belmont Village Senior Living and Capitol Seniors Housing.

Mr. Moon joins Steve Blazejewski, former Head of Senior Housing at PGIM, as Hawkeye launches Hawkeye Senior Housing Fund I. Mr. Blazejewski and Mr. Moon have worked together across numerous transactions over many years and have long-standing, trusted relationships within the senior housing industry.

"Hawkeye has a deep conviction in the long-term fundamentals of senior housing," said Mr. Blazejewski. "We believe that specialists running dedicated senior housing investment programs can outperform generalist investors, particularly in a sector that demands deep operational insight and durable operator partnerships. Fred's experience, judgment, and relationships make him an ideal partner as we build this platform."

Hawkeye's Senior Housing Group will focus on partnering with best-in-class operators and developers who are highly selective in their choice of capital partners. The team intends to leverage its decades of collective experience and deep industry relationships to source proprietary, relationship-driven opportunities.

Mr. Moon added, "Hawkeye has a proven history of building sector-focused investment platforms. The firm's commitment to a dedicated senior housing strategy, combined with its alignment-driven approach to partnering with operators, creates a compelling foundation to build a meaningful and enduring platform."

Hawkeye's senior housing initiative builds on the firm's established track record of creating and scaling specialized platforms, including the successful incubation of Blue Moon Capital Partners, a dedicated senior housing investment manager that Hawkeye helped launch from a two-person team and a business plan into a scaled institutional platform.

"We believe there is a significant long-term opportunity in senior housing and a clear market opening—and competitive advantage—for a dedicated senior housing investment platform led by proven specialists with singular focus and deep operator alignment," said Claudia Faust, Co-Managing Partner at Hawkeye Partners.

About Hawkeye Partners

Hawkeye is a private equity real estate investment manager with a strong track record of building and scaling sector-specialized independent investment platforms for large institutional investors. Platforms seeded by Hawkeye have grown to more than $10.6 billion of equity commitments.

"We are repositioning Hawkeye to align more closely with the needs of today's large institutional investors," said Scott McArtor, Co-Managing Partner of Hawkeye Partners. "Historically, our focus was on seeding independent managers through initial fund commitments and minority ownership interests via our Scout Funds. Building on our experience, track record, and deep industry relationships, we are now identifying, onboarding, and incubating top-tier investment talent within Hawkeye itself. This strategic evolution enables us to sponsor specialized, sector-focused investment funds with enhanced alignment and governance, lower costs, and institutional scalability for our investors."

The firm emphasizes alignment, specialization, and long-term value creation across its strategies.

For more information, please visit www.hawkeyepartners.com.

