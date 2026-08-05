Hawkins Way Capital Joint Venture Acquires East Village Property to Expand Student Housing Portfolio

Strategic East Village Acquisition Strengthens Hawkins Way Capital's Growing FOUND Study Student Housing Platform

Click for high-res image

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, along with joint venture partner Varde Partners, announce the acquisition of 81 E. 3rd St., a student housing property located in Manhattan's East Village. Acquired for $28 million, the off-market transaction marks a strategic addition to the growing FOUND Study student housing portfolio and expands the platform's presence in one of New York City's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Courtesy of Hawkins Way Capital

Previously developed and operated as a privately owned student residence, the property features apartment-style layouts that offer an enhanced living experience, compared to traditional dormitory accommodations. Its flexible design also provides long-term optionality, with the ability to serve both student housing and conventional multifamily uses.

Located in the heart of the East Village, the property sits within one of Manhattan's densest student populations and is in close proximity to major educational institutions, including New York University. The acquisition aligns with the joint venture's long-term investment strategy of acquiring well-located urban student housing assets in markets driven by strong student demand, multiple academic institutions, limited housing supply, and long-term real estate value.

"The East Village has long been a market we have targeted, given its concentration of students, proximity to leading universities, and enduring real estate fundamentals," said Ross Walker, Managing Partner, Hawkins Way Capital. "This acquisition expands our JV's presence in one of Manhattan's most dynamic neighborhoods and reinforces our strategy of investing in well-located urban student housing assets positioned to benefit from sustained demand."

The acquisition further advances Hawkins Way Capital's broader FOUND Study strategy, which provides high-quality, affordable housing options by way of acquiring well-located urban and select other assets that serve both students and academic institutions in markets with limited housing supply and strong long-term fundamentals.

About Hawkins Way Capital

Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, focusing on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. The company seeks niche theses targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns, leveraging the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value. www.hawkinsway.com

About Varde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $110 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum and currently manages $15 billion in assets. With local investment teams and partnerships in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Värde invests across private and public markets with a focus on asset-based finance, real estate, corporate credit and Asia credit. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

Media Contact :

Rama Chalati

GV Public Relations

949-306-6106

[email protected]

SOURCE Hawkins Way Capital