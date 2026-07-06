Hawkins Way Capital Announces Opening of Fourth Series by Marriott™ Hotel in the U.S. with FOUND Hotels, Chicago

River North Hotel Unveils Property-Wide Refresh with Enhanced Guestrooms and Public Spaces, Flexible Co-Working Areas, and New Coffee Concept "Lost & FOUND"

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital, a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, announces the launch of the fourth hotel under the new Series by Marriott™ brand — FOUND Hotels, Chicago, marking the latest U.S. property to join the new brand. In tandem with the conversion, the hotel debuts several thoughtful enhancements designed to elevate both the guest and communal experience.

Courtesy of Hawkins Way Capital Courtesy of Hawkins Way Capital

The conversion of FOUND Hotels, Chicago builds on the momentum of Marriott International's latest collection platform and advances the partnership established in September 2025 to convert a portfolio of FOUND Hotels into Series by Marriott™ properties. All managed by FCL Management, a third-party multi-class property manager specializing in the revenue and expense management of boutique and flagged hotels, the evolving pipeline will continue to expand across major U.S. markets, including San Francisco and San Diego, and already includes leisure destinations such as Santa Barbara, Miami, and Santa Monica.

"We're focused on delivering a hospitality experience that reflects the spirit and vibrancy of Chicago while continuing to build on what has made this property a favorite among travelers visiting River North," said Brian Nolen, General Manager of FOUND Hotels, Chicago. "Becoming part of the Series by Marriott™ collection allows us to pair the personality and style of an independent hotel with the trust, recognition, and enhanced benefits that today's guests value."

Inspired by the character of Chicago itself, the hotel's interiors draw from the city's iconic skyline through a palette of rich terracotta tones, warm woods, historic masonry influences, and contemporary accents that reflect the vibrancy and energy of Chicago culture. Guestrooms unveil light refreshes, including updated case goods and the transformation of full and queen rooms, while public spaces feature refreshed furnishings and updated design elements. The hotel also introduces Lost & FOUND, a new coffee concept serving guests daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Additionally, the hotel will debut a new co-working space, meeting room, and gym spaces this summer. Designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind, the co-working space will be accessible 24/7 for guests seeking a productive, community-oriented environment.

Ideally positioned in the heart of Chicago, FOUND Hotels, Chicago places guests within easy reach of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, landmarks, and dining destinations. Summer in Chicago brings a vibrant lineup of lakefront activity, from outdoor concerts and festivals to bustling patios and riverwalk experiences, making it a compelling time to visit. The hotel is designed to serve as an accessible, design-forward home base for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the energy of the city.

The FOUND Hotels brand, developed by Hawkins Way Capital since 2016, is built on a philosophy of flexibility, experience-driven design, and a hyper-local approach; principles that closely align with the vision of Series by Marriott™. Through its partnership with Marriott International, Hawkins Way Capital is expanding the FOUND platform while preserving the individuality and local character that define each property. Participating hotels will join Marriott Bonvoy, combining the benefits of Marriott's global infrastructure and loyalty ecosystem with FOUND's design-forward, approachable hospitality model. The collaboration reflects Hawkins Way Capital's broader strategy of repositioning underutilized assets in high-demand lifestyle markets such as Chicago, creating thoughtfully curated hotels that balance operational efficiency with a strong sense of place.

For more information about Hawkins Way Capital, visit www.hawkinsway.com

For more information about Series by Marriott™, visit www.marriott.com/brands/series-by-marriott.mi

ABOUT HAWKINS WAY CAPITAL

Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, specializing in value-add and opportunistic investments across asset classes and geographies. With a focus on hospitality, multifamily, and student housing, Hawkins Way Capital's strategy centers on acquiring underutilized properties and repositioning them into long-term, high-performing investments. www.hawkinsway.com

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses lodging properties worldwide and offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, visit www.marriott.com and www.marriottnewscenter.com

ABOUT FCL MANAGEMENT

FCL Management is an operator of high-performing assets across select U.S. markets, with expertise spanning hospitality, multifamily residences, and student housing. FCL Management operates and manages Hawkins Way's FOUND Hotels and FOUND Study brands, which together have more than 7,500 rooms and suites servicing urban and university markets nationwide. FCLM delivers tailored operating solutions that enhance property value and guest experience. www.fclmgmt.com

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Rama Chalati

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SOURCE Hawkins Way Capital