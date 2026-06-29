HaystackID Advances to Band 2 in the 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide for Cyber Investigations and Global Advisory Services

Recognition two years running reaffirms HaystackID as a trusted advisor in cyber investigations; company also maintains Band 2 ranking in the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced that it has advanced from Band 3 to Band 2 in the 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide for cyber investigations and global advisory services. Marking its second year of recognition, the advancement reflects HaystackID's growing role in helping corporations and law firms navigate complex digital threats and risk events.

Produced by Chambers and Partners, the Crisis & Risk Management Guide is a globally respected reference used by general counsel, compliance leaders and executive stakeholders to identify leading firms with specialized expertise in crisis response, risk mitigation and advisory services. Rankings are informed by extensive independent research and interviews with clients and peers.

"Cybersecurity incidents demand rapid, highly coordinated responses that balance containment and technology deployment with legal defensibility," said Anya Korolyov, executive vice president of cyber and legal data intelligence strategy at HaystackID. "Our incident response teams have extensive experience addressing the full lifecycle of digital threats, from detection and triage to forensic investigation and disclosure guidance. HaystackID's advancement in this year's guide showcases the precision and innovation our experts bring to every incident, helping clients protect their operations and reputation while managing exposure during times of crisis."

Chambers researchers highlighted HaystackID's ability to deliver focused support across cyber incident response, ransomware recovery and compliance investigations. The company's blend of expert advisory services and advanced, AI-supported workflows enables it to deliver timely and defensible results during high-stakes engagements.

"The continued recognition by Chambers validates the innovative solutions and services our team delivers when legal obligations, regulatory requirements and technological complexity converge," said Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "Whether it's responding to a data breach, ransomware attack or regulatory inquiry, our professionals provide the legal insight and technical acumen that enable rapid, effective decision-making in highly volatile situations."

"Our investigative teams operate in the critical space where technical complexity meets legal accountability," said Michael Sarlo, chief innovation officer and president of global investigations and cyber incident response services at HaystackID. "From helping clients respond to incidents involving compromised endpoints across the globe to identifying sensitive information across complex data types, assessing breach disclosure obligations and delivering defensible outcomes under intense pressure and fast-moving timeframes, HaystackID's cyber incident response experts have built a growing reputation as trusted advisors. This continued recognition by Chambers affirms it."

HaystackID also maintained its Band 2 ranking in the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide. Chambers noted HaystackID's end-to-end capabilities across the e-discovery spectrum, from digital forensics and data processing to managed review and strategic consulting services. Chambers also noted HaystackID's strong technology enablement, including the use of AI-accelerated classification, analytics and review technologies, emphasizing the firm's ability to deliver results by combining innovation with legal understanding and operational rigor.

Additionally, Ashish Prasad, vice president and general counsel at HaystackID, again earned a Band 1 individual ranking in the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide, his ninth consecutive year of recognition for his depth of knowledge, practical judgment and trusted advisory approach.

Chambers and Partners' banded rankings are based on independent market research, including interviews with clients and peers. Rankings are assessed on qualities including technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment, and range from Band 1 (highest) to Band 6 (lowest). The Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide covers leading crisis response and risk advisory providers in the US, UK and global markets.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight® supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface and eDiscovery AI™ technology. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contacts

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