HaystackID Earns Band 2 Ranking in the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide for Second Consecutive Year

Excellence in leadership recognized nine years in a row with Ashish Prasad again receiving a Band 1 individual ranking; company also advances to Band 2 in the Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced that it has again earned a Band 2 ranking in the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide, its ninth consecutive year of recognition and second straight year at Band 2. The ranking reflects HaystackID's commitment to delivering innovative, state-of-the-art solutions that help clients defensibly manage high-pressure legal and regulatory matters.

Chambers USA noted HaystackID's end-to-end capabilities across the e-discovery spectrum, from digital forensics and data processing to managed review and strategic consulting services. The firm was recognized for its ability to provide high-quality support and solutions that help clients efficiently and defensibly manage matters involving sensitive data and accelerated timelines.

The Chambers ranking reflects HaystackID's commitment to delivering innovative, state-of-the-art solutions for clients. Post this

"Earning Band 2 recognition for a second consecutive year reflects the standard our team strives to achieve for every client on every matter," said Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "Whether providing litigation support services or advisory guidance on the most complex legal cases, our experts consistently deliver with the precision, urgency and quality our clients require on every project. It's what inspires us to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible."

In addition to the firm's placement, Ashish Prasad, vice president and general counsel at HaystackID, again earned a Band 1 individual ranking, marking Prasad's ninth placement in the guide.

"Our clients rely on us to deliver excellence and support them on cases of every size and complexity, especially when the timelines are short and the margin for error is zero," said Prasad. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the caliber of expertise and leadership across our entire team, and I'm proud to stand alongside my colleagues who meet and exceed that standard every day."

Chambers also acknowledged HaystackID's strong technology portfolio, including the use of AI-accelerated classification, analytics and review technologies, emphasizing the firm's ability to deliver results by combining innovation with legal understanding and operational rigor. That commitment to excellence was underscored earlier this year by HaystackID's acquisition of eDiscovery AI, a generative AI technology company whose capabilities embed client-driven GenAI workflows directly into the company's data management and intelligence offerings.

"Our strength lies in our ability to integrate and scale the most advanced technologies and best practices across all matters and investigations," said Michael Sarlo, chief innovation officer and president of global investigations and cyber incident response services at HaystackID. "Whether it's applying the latest AI-enabled review platform or implementing an information governance solution, our robust offerings enable our experts to deliver excellence, whether managing hundreds of custodians, millions of records or multi-jurisdictional complexities."

HaystackID also advanced from Band 3 to Band 2 in the 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide for cyber investigations and advisory services. The second year of recognition highlights the firm's ongoing ability to provide outstanding support to clients addressing and responding to breaches, regulatory exposure and incident readiness.

Chambers and Partners' banded rankings are based on independent market research, including interviews with clients and peers. Rankings are assessed on qualities including technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment, and range from Band 1 (highest) to Band 6 (lowest). The Chambers Litigation Support Guide covers leading litigation support and e-discovery service providers across the United States and key global markets.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight® supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface and eDiscovery AI™ technology. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

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