HBCU ELI celebrates successful June residency, strengthening leadership pipeline for HBCUs

The sixth Community of Fellows at Clark Atlanta University prepares the next generation of presidents and executive leaders

ATLANTA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (HBCU ELI) at Clark Atlanta University today announced the successful completion of its June 2026 residency and official pinning ceremony, which convened more than 40 members of its sixth Community of Fellows for an intensive leadership experience designed to strengthen the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Held June 10-12 on the campus of Clark Atlanta University, the residency brought together nearly 80 senior higher education and corporate leaders, administrators and changemakers from across the country for executive-level discussions on governance, finance, innovation, student success, artificial intelligence and institutional sustainability. The residency is a cornerstone of HBCU ELI's yearlong Community of Fellows program, which prepares aspiring presidents and executive leaders through a competency-based curriculum centered on 13 leadership and HBCU-specific competencies.

Dr. Johnnetta Cole, former president of Spelman College, delivered the keynote address to the Willa B. Player Executive Leaders, new presidents and the UNCF-ELI Partnership Board president. Wayne A.I. Frederick, interim president and president emeritus of Howard University, received the Frederick S. Humphries Sr. Leadership Award.

The gathering comes at a pivotal moment for higher education. Across the nation, colleges and universities are navigating rapid demographic shifts, financial pressures, technological disruption and evolving student expectations. For HBCUs, those challenges are paired with extraordinary opportunities to expand their historic role as engines of economic mobility, innovation and community transformation.

"The future of HBCUs is being shaped by leaders who honor institutional legacy while preparing for a rapidly changing world," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, executive director of HBCU ELI and the 18th president of Bennett College. "Our Community of Fellows along with other ELI cohort members are a remarkable group of leaders who understand that stewardship and innovation are not competing priorities. They are inseparable. Our institutions need leaders who can do both."

Since its launch in 2021, HBCU ELI has emerged as one of the nation's leading leadership development initiatives focused exclusively on HBCUs. Through mentorship, executive coaching, virtual seminars, residency experiences and peer learning, the institute equips leaders with the skills necessary to guide institutions through increasingly complex challenges while remaining anchored in mission and student success.

"Leadership development is one of the most consequential investments we can make in the future of HBCUs," said Dr. George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University. "As our institutions navigate an increasingly complex higher education landscape, we must prepare leaders who can advance excellence, innovation and sustainability while remaining deeply anchored in mission. The Community of Fellows reflects our commitment to building a strong, sustainable leadership pipeline that will serve HBCUs for generations to come."

The 2026 Community of Fellows comprises leaders from more than 30 institutions and organizations across the higher education landscape. Fellows have participated in a yearlong series of seminars, mentorship opportunities and applied leadership experiences designed to strengthen executive readiness and accelerate leadership development.

The residency "demonstrated both the depth of talent across the HBCU sector and the importance of intentional leadership preparation," said Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, president emerita of Savannah State University and coordinator of the Community of Fellows Program. "The June residency was more than professional development. It was a community of leaders committed to ensuring that HBCUs remain among the nation's most important institutions for opportunity, innovation and social mobility."

The need for leadership development remains urgent. HBCUs continue to play an outsized role in American higher education, producing a significant share of Black college graduates and serving as critical engines of workforce development and economic advancement. At the same time, recent data reveals that leadership turnover in higher education has accelerated in recent years, underscoring the need for a robust pipeline of prepared executive leaders.

As the sixth Community of Fellows continues its leadership journey throughout 2026, HBCU ELI's mission remains clear: "invest in people who develop strong institutions that transform generations to come. The future of HBCUs will not be determined by circumstance alone. It will be determined by leadership."

NOTE TO MEDIA: To download images and video, please click HERE.

About HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta University

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University is a national leadership incubator dedicated to preparing future presidents and executive leaders to serve Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Through a unique comprehensive curriculum, mentorship, coaching and residency experiences, HBCU ELI equips leaders with the knowledge, skills and networks necessary to strengthen institutions and advance student success. Learn more at HBCUELI.com.

Media Contacts:

Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group, [email protected], 404.593.7145

Scott Briskey, Per/Se Media Group, [email protected], 678.592.3129

https://www.cau.edu/academics/executive-leadership-institute

SOURCE HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta University