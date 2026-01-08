HBCU Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes 2026 Community of Fellows

More than 40 individuals selected for the sixth cohort of executive leaders representing more than 30 HBCUs

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (HBCU ELI) at Clark Atlanta University today announced its 2026 Community of Fellows, a selective cohort of leaders preparing to serve as the next generation of presidents and senior executives across Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), MSIs, and PBIs. Now in its sixth year, more than 40 executive leaders from higher education, business, technology, and non-profit organizations will participate.

Fellows are chosen through a highly competitive, multi-step review designed to identify leaders with demonstrated institutional impact, executive readiness, and a clear commitment to the mission of HBCUs. HBCU ELI's competency-based model is designed to select Fellows annually through a rigorous process, with eligibility requirements that include a minimum of 10 years of experience in higher education or a related field, as well as at least three years in dean-level or equivalent leadership roles.

"In this moment, our institutions need leaders who can steward heritage and accelerate innovation at the same time," said Clark Atlanta University President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. "The 2026 Community of Fellows is prepared to meet the charge of building the next generation of HBCU leaders—and strengthening communities that rely on HBCUs as engines of opportunity for all."

Executive leadership programs such as HBCU ELI are increasingly essential as new and aspiring presidents face a widening set of challenges—from financial and operational pressures to campus governance, faculty issues, free speech, and student mental health.

A competency-driven curriculum built for real-world HBCU executive leadership

The 2026 cohort will participate in a structured learning experience centered on HBCU ELI's 13 core competencies—six core leadership competencies and seven HBCU-specific executive competencies. These include:

Core leadership competencies:

Cultivating Relationships & Networks

Communicating with Influence

Emotional Intelligence Skills

Models for Excellence

Making Sound Decisions

Strategic Planning

HBCU-specific executive competencies:

Navigating Board Governance

Building High-Performing Teams and Pipeline

Funding the Future

Leads Finance and Operations Stability

Delivering Academic Excellence

Leading Through Uncertainty and Crisis

Educating for Racial and Social Justice

"Our Fellows are immersed in a competency-driven experience that prioritizes executive judgment, strategic clarity, and mission-aligned leadership," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy-Dawkins, Executive Director of HBCU ELI and 18th President of Bennett College. "This cohort brings the talent and the discipline to lead through complexity—while keeping students, outcomes, and institutional sustainability at the center."

"We welcome the sixth cohort of executive leaders to the Community of Fellows Program with pride. The new cohort of Fellows includes several HBCU alumni and employees, which is also exciting," said Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, Program Coordinator for the HBCU Community of Fellows and President Emeritus of Savannah State University. "This will be another year of intentionality and purpose as we continue to prepare future higher education executive leaders."

Program structure and 2026 launch milestones

The 2026 Community of Fellows launched with a virtual orientation on January 3, 2026, which will be followed by additional bi-monthly competency-based seminars through April 2026. The in-person residency will be hosted on the campus of Clark Atlanta University from June 10 – 12, 2026, and will continue with applied leadership work. The culminating Virtual Celebration of Leadership will take place on November 20, 2026.

About HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta University

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) is a groundbreaking incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 HBCUs. Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. Visit hbcueli.com for more information and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

