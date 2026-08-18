HCET Offers Free, Medically Accurate Human Growth and Development Videos for Educators Nationwide

English- and Spanish-language videos and companion materials give educators a medically accurate option for human growth and development instruction

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators prepare for the new academic year, Health Care Education and Training (HCET) is making its free, medically accurate human growth and development videos and companion resources available to educators nationwide. The videos explain human development during pregnancy, including ultrasound, and are designed to complement existing middle and high school curriculum.

Health Care Education and Training (HCET) offers two medically accurate educational videos, "Human Growth and Development During Pregnancy" and "Early Fetal Development Through Ultrasounds," to support clear, age-appropriate instruction. (Image courtesy of HCET)

HCET developed the videos following changes to Indiana education requirements related to human growth and development instruction. Although prompted by Indiana law, the videos contain no state-specific content, allowing educators outside Indiana to consider them for use based on their own state standards, local policies, and curriculum guidelines.

"Educators should be able to trust that the health information they bring into the classroom is accurate, clear, and appropriate for their students," said Abby Hunt, CEO of HCET. "For more than 30 years, HCET has worked across many facets of reproductive and sexual health to equip educators, healthcare providers, parents/guardians, and community organizations with essential training, skills, resources, and practical tools that help them better serve their communities."

The videos were developed and reviewed by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, advanced practice nursing, pediatrics, social work, and health education. The review focused on scientific and medical accuracy, clarity, accessibility, and appropriate use in educational settings.

"As a nurse who worked in obstetrics and labor and delivery for 10 years, I was regularly invited to teach pregnancy and fetal development in my husband's high school health classes. This video presents the information clearly and concisely, capturing the essential content of a 45-minute classroom lecture in a format that can enhance student learning," said a former labor and delivery nurse who attended a video screening and Q&A session hosted by HCET.

The HCET resources:

Are available at no cost

Include English- and Spanish-language versions

Reflect current medical knowledge

Are designed to complement, not replace, existing curriculum and educator judgment

Includes companion materials with medically accurate, age-appropriate information to help educators respond to common student questions, along with worksheets and activities

Educators, school leaders, and community organizations can review the videos and companion materials at hcet.org/hgd-videos. Because instructional requirements vary, educators should evaluate this resource against applicable state standards, local policies, and approved curriculum before use.

Questions about the resource may be directed to [email protected].

About Health Care Education and Training

Founded in 1994, Health Care Education and Training (HCET) is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that strengthens reproductive and sexual health in communities across the Midwest. They equip professionals with education, skills, and ongoing professional support through training, technical assistance, and program development. HCET's work supports communities in providing accurate, consistent education and trusted care. Learn more at hcet.org.

Media Contact: Claire Gregory, 317.902.6973, [email protected]

SOURCE Health Care Education & Training