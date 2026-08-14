HCI Launches Employee Experience Summit to Help Organizations Thrive Through Change

New virtual event on September 16 brings together HR and business leaders to explore practical strategies for building resilient teams, empowering managers and helping employees thrive through change.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Institute (HCI) today announced the launch of the Employee Experience Summit, a new virtual event taking place September 16, 2026, designed to help HR, talent and business leaders build employee experiences that enable people and organizations to thrive through continuous change.

Join HCI's Employee Experience Summit virtually on September 16, 2026

Today's organizations are asking employees to adapt faster than ever. AI, organizational transformation, evolving workforce expectations and changing leadership demands have made continuous change the new reality for organizations. Every transformation initiative ultimately becomes an employee experience, and organizations that manage that experience well are better positioned to retain talent, strengthen performance and build resilient cultures.

"Organizations are navigating constant change driven by AI, shifting workforce expectations and evolving business demands," said Stacey Bailey, Vice President of Product at HCI. "Success increasingly depends on how well leaders help people adapt. We created the Employee Experience Summit to equip organizations with practical strategies that strengthen resilience, improve the employee experience and drive stronger business outcomes."

The Employee Experience Summit will feature perspectives from employee experience and culture leaders at some of today's most recognized organizations, including DeRetta Rhodes, MBA, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer at the Atlanta Braves; Jeremy Browder, Director of Employee & Workplace Experience at Coinbase; Mary Fairchild, Senior Director of Culture and Employee Experience at Expedia Group; and Janelle Jordan, Senior Program Manager of Employee Experience at GoDaddy.

Through expert-led sessions, the Employee Experience Summit will explore actionable approaches for helping managers lead through uncertainty, strengthen trust, support career growth and build workplaces where employees can adapt, contribute and thrive.

During the single-day virtual event, attendees will learn actionable approaches to:

Lead organizational change while strengthening employee trust and engagement

Equip managers to confidently guide teams through uncertainty

Reduce burnout and build more resilient, adaptable workforces

Create employee experiences that support continuous growth and business success

The Employee Experience Summit combines expert insights with practical application, giving attendees actionable frameworks, proven strategies and real-world ideas they can immediately put to work to build stronger managers, more resilient teams and employee experiences that support lasting organizational success.

Designed as an immersive virtual experience, the Employee Experience Summit enables HR and business leaders to learn from industry experts, connect with peers and return to work ready to put new ideas into practice.

PerformYard, a leading provider of performance management software, is the exclusive event sponsor of the Employee Experience Summit.

The Employee Experience Summit expands HCI's portfolio of learning experiences designed to help organizations strengthen leadership, elevate employee experience and improve business performance in an increasingly dynamic workplace.

Registration is now open. For additional information and to register, visit https://www.hci.org/employee-experience-summit.

About Human Capital Institute (HCI)

Human Capital Institute (HCI), part of Simplify Compliance, is the first choice for high-performing HR professionals and teams who are focused on accelerating business results through strategic human capital practices. We help HR professionals optimize, acquire, engage, and develop the talent they need to support their organization's business strategy and accelerate business results. Our 300,000+ members worldwide have been advancing their HR careers with us since 2004. We can help you solve your next business challenge. Visit hci.org today.

SOURCE Human Capital Institute