Human Capital Institute Launches Leadership Councils, New Peer Communities for HR Teams

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Institute (HCI) announced Leadership Councils, organizational memberships that bring HR leaders together to share insights and solve critical business challenges.

HR leaders are navigating rapid change with limited time to test new solutions. Priorities shift quickly, teams are asked to do more with fewer resources, and emerging challenges often fall outside the scope of established practices.

Leadership Councils were designed to close that gap, giving members a structured way to connect with peers, share practical solutions, learn from experts, discuss emerging trends, and benchmark against other organizations.

"Peer-to-peer learning has never been more valuable than it is at this moment," says Rafael Cardoso, President of HCI. "With the pace of change and disruption, the powerful insights you gain from peers who are working in real time, day-to-day, on the same challenges provide access to verified experience and expertise that enables teams to make faster and more confident decisions. The Councils are purpose-built to inspire and enable HR teams to succeed."

Three councils will launch this fall:

Talent Development – October 2026

HR Business Partner – November 2026

People + AI – December 2026

Talent Development and HR Business Partner bring together practitioners with similar roles and challenges, while the People + AI Council serves any HR team leading AI adoption within their organization.

Council membership centers on facilitated monthly virtual sessions that blend research, trending topics, and peer presentations. Members can also connect between sessions through a chat forum or by submitting peer requests for quick answers to time-sensitive questions from others navigating similar challenges.

Stacey Bailey, Vice President of Product, shared, "Leadership Councils are designed to be highly interactive, practical, and immediately relevant. By connecting HR leaders facing similar business challenges, the experience provides practical solutions members can implement immediately, a trusted network of peers, and meaningful collaboration that leads to better business decisions."

Each council holds an annual in-person meeting: Talent Development members at the 2026 Spark Talent Conference and HR Business Partner and People + AI members at the 2027 Spark HR Conference.

The Leadership Councils were shaped by a strategic collaboration between HCI and Bluepoint Leadership, pairing HCI's expertise in building HR capability with Bluepoint's expertise in leadership development.

Each council is available as a standalone organizational membership or can be bundled with HCI's Corporate Membership.

Learn more at https://www.hci.org/leadership-councils.

About Human Capital Institute (HCI)

Human Capital Institute (HCI), part of Simplify Compliance, is the first choice for high-performing HR professionals and teams who are focused on accelerating business results through strategic human capital practices. We help HR professionals optimize, acquire, engage, and develop the talent they need to support their organization's business strategy and accelerate business results. Our 300,000+ members worldwide have been advancing their HR careers with us since 2004. We can help you solve your next business challenge. Visit hci.org today.

SOURCE Human Capital Institute