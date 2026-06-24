HCLTech partners with Neste for a long-term AI-led efficiency transformation

ESPOO, Finland and NOIDA, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) , a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Neste, the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

The partnership is part of Neste's company-wide performance improvement program, which is making the company operationally stronger, strategically more focused and better prepared for growth in its core renewables business. As part of this, HCLTech will drive IT service consolidation, boost efficiency and build an agile, scalable technology capability. Going forward, Neste will look to utilize HCLTech's scale and deep technical expertise in areas directly related to its core business competencies.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve performance and simplify our IT landscape, this partnership plays a key role in strengthening our core IT capabilities," said Eeva Sipilä, CFO at Neste. "Our initial priority is to drive efficiency and maintain business continuity. We look forward to building a solid foundation and a long-term collaboration to deliver Neste's business goals."

"This partnership is an important step in strengthening Neste's IT service delivery and supporting a more efficient operating model with the changing needs of the global energy sector," said Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Energy and Manufacturing at HCLTech. "We look forward to working closely with Neste to ensure a smooth transition and deliver reliable, high-quality services that support their business operational excellence and Neste's strategic goals."

About Neste

Neste (NESTE, NASDAQ Helsinki) is the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with production on three continents. The company's renewables production capacity is expected to reach 6.8 million tons annually in 2027. Neste also produces high-quality oil products at its Porvoo refinery in Finland. The company has a network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations with expanding service offering, such as EV charging, in Finland and in the Baltics.

Neste's strategy focuses on growth in renewable fuels, which help its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Neste is included in many international indices for its sustainability performance. In 2025, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 19.0 billion. Read more: neste.com

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTech

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

[email protected]

Elka Ghudial, Europe

[email protected]

James Galvin, APAC

[email protected]

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East and Africa

[email protected]

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SOURCE HCLTech