HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Pursues AI-Driven Transformation of Shipbuilding Industry

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering signs definitive agreement with Siemens to implement next-generation marine platform and establish a 3D single-data platform

Aims to build an autonomous manufacturing system that digitally connects the entire shipbuilding process, including design, production, logistics, inspection and sea trials

"By building a smart shipyard of the future powered by AI and digital technologies, we will set a new standard for the shipbuilding industry"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediary holding company for HD Hyundai's shipbuilding business, shared on Thursday, July 23, that it has signed a definitive agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software, a global engineering software company, to implement a next-generation marine platform.

The agreement marks a key step in the company's' efforts to develop an AI-powered shipyard of the future and drive the transformation of the shipbuilding industry.

HD Hyundai signed a definitive agreement with global engineering company Siemens for the adoption of the 'Next-Generation Marine Platform' during the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 23rd (local time). (From left: Kim Jung-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources; Kim Hyung-kwan, President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering; Tony Hemmelgarn, President & CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software; and Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.)

The signing ceremony, held in Washington, D.C., was attended by executives and representatives from both companies, including President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Kim Hyung-kwan, and President & CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Tony Hemmelgarn.

The next-generation marine platform is centered on integrating the entire shipbuilding process—from vessel design and production to supply chain management, quality control and maintenance—into a single 3D-model-based data environment powered by AI and digital technologies, enabling the use of consistent information across every stage of the process.

Through the platform, shipyards will be able to transmit design changes and real-time production status updates directly to the production floor and supply chain, enabling informed decision-making to help prevent schedule delays and quality issues.

To support this effort, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering plans to develop a Virtual Shipyard that mirrors actual shipyard operations, enabling the simulation of production processes and equipment operations in a digital environment. As learning and analytical capabilities are essential to realizing a future Physical AI shipyard, where robots and autonomous production systems perform tasks independently, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering plans to further enhance the next-generation marine platform.

Ultimately, the company aims to establish an autonomous manufacturing system that digitally connects every stage of ship construction, from design and production to logistics, inspection, and sea trials.

"As a leader in industrial AI, automation and digital twin software, Siemens is uniquely positioned to help transform how shipyards design, build and sustain the next generation of vessels," said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. "This strategic collaboration is about more than technology deployment, it's about establishing a repeatable blueprint for modern shipbuilding. By combining Siemens' digital capabilities with HD Hyundai's operational excellence, we can help shipbuilders improve throughput, quality, and workforce productivity while strengthening global shipbuilding competitiveness."

"AI is not merely a tool for improving productivity, but a transformative technology that is reshaping how ships are designed, built and operated," said H.K. Kim, President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. "By integrating AI, digital twin, and automation technologies into a connected digital shipyard environment, we aim to establish a future-ready model for the shipbuilding industry. Together with Siemens, we look forward to helping accelerate the digital transformation of shipyards worldwide, while contributing to the modernization and competitiveness of the U.S. shipbuilding industry."

SOURCE HD Hyundai