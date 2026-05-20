HD Hyundai and TerraPower Sign Natrium® Reactor Supply Framework Agreement

Signed Agreement to establish Natrium reactor supply chain for serial production based on a year-long joint study

HD Hyundai selected as a preferred manufacturer to supply Natrium Reactor Enclosure System (RES) components leveraging its world-class fabrication capabilities, industrial production expertise, and extensive experience

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai has moved one step closer to the commercialization of next-generation nuclear reactors.

HD Hyundai announced that its shipbuilding subsidiary, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, recently signed a Natrium Reactor Supply Framework Agreement (FA) with a nuclear innovation company, TerraPower. The signing ceremony was attended by Kwang-shik Won, Senior Executive Vice President and COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Chris Levesque, President and CEO of TerraPower, and other key officials.

HD Hyundai recently signed a Framework Agreement on Natrium Reactor Supply with TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company, in the U.S. (From the left: Kwang-shik Won, Senior Executive Vice President and COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries; Chris Levesque, President and CEO of TerraPower.)

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been selected as a preferred manufacturer for Natrium Reactor Enclosure System (RES) components, leveraging its superior fabrication capabilities, technical expertise, and extensive track record. Building on the successful production of the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) production, both companies plan to expand their business collaboration to the Nth-of-a-Kind (NOAK) serial manufacturing.

This agreement is an extension of the "Strategic Agreement for Manufacturing Supply Chain Expansion for the Commercialization of Natrium Reactors" signed in March of last year. Over the past year, the two companies have conducted a joint study to evaluate the manufacturing feasibility, cost competitiveness, and delivery schedules for the Natrium reactor.

The Natrium reactor is a fourth-generation Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactor (SFR) developed by TerraPower, and it is widely regarded as having the highest level of safety and technical maturity among existing nuclear technologies. TerraPower has identified the establishment of a stable RES supply chain as a critical priority for the rapid buildout of Natrium plants.

Kwang-shik Won, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of the Offshore & Energy Division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, stated, "This Framework Agreement not only strengthens our strategic collaboration with TerraPower but also serves as a critical foundation for our entry into the global nuclear market." He added, "Through our joint research, we will strive to ensure the timely supply of Natrium reactor equipment and establish a serial production base to secure a formidable global competitive edge."

Chris Levesque, President and CEO of TerraPower said, "Establishing a Framework Agreement with HD Hyundai ensures that we have the production capacity available to support our commercialization plans and build Natrium plants across the U.S. and around the world," and added, "HD Hyundai's manufacturing expertise and commitment to continuous improvement give us confidence in our ability to deliver resilient, reliable and affordable nuclear energy for our customers at scale."

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai also signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TerraPower and Hyundai Engineering & Construction (HDEC) on the same day for cooperation on next-generation nuclear power projects. Through this MOU, HD Hyundai plans to work alongside HDEC to establish a robust foundation for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) execution and the supply of major equipment, enabling an aggressive response to the global next-generation nuclear power market, including the U.S.

SOURCE HD Hyundai