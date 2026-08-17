HDB Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026 (the "Class Period"). HDFC is an Indian financial services conglomerate and banking company headquartered in Mumbai.

The complaint alleges that HDFC Bank camouflaged payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm to induce deposits.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information about becoming lead plaintiff before the October 13, 2026 deadline.

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Why Was HDB Sued?

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements regarding HDFC Bank Limited's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) HDFC Bank camouflaged payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm to induce deposits;

(2) these activities were approved by senior management;

(3) these activities likely violated regulations and the Company's own policies, including those that prohibit payments that could constitute improper inducement;

(4) because of the foregoing, the Company's interest income and operating expenses were overstated; and

(5) because of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did HDB Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on March 18, 2026, HDFC filed a letter with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, reporting the resignation of Mr. Atanu Chakraborty from his roles as part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC. In Mr. Chakraborty's resignation letter, he stated that "[c]ertain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal Values and Ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision." On this news, the price of HDFC's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") fell $2.09, or 7.28% to close at $26.62 per share on March 18, 2026.

Then, on May 27, 2026, before the market opened, The Indian Express published an article entitled "HDFC Bank 'camouflaged' crores as marketing spend to pay higher interest to state firm." The article reported that HDFC Bank had made covert payments of approximately "Rs 45 crore," or approximately $4.7 million USD, to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation ("MSRDC") to induce MSRDC to make large deposits with the Company. The Company offered 6.01% interest to MSRDC, a 2.51% markup over the interest offered to other savings accounts, and paid that markup by "disguis[ing] [it] as sponsorship payments for a road safety awareness campaign run by MSRDC." Reportedly, an internal probe in March and April 2026, concluded that over ten top officials bore responsibility, including HDFC's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. On this news, HDFC's ADS price fell $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 per share on May 27, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the HDFC Bank Limited Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank Limited securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must submit their papers to the court by October 13, 2026.

Does it Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the HDFC Bank Limited securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP