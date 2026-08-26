HDB UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts HDFC Bank Limited Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Investor Rights Focus: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) shareholders who bought during the Class Period retain recovery rights whether or not they seek to lead the case, following allegations that roughly Rs 45 crore ($4.7 million) in deposit inducements was routed through the bank's marketing budget.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) on behalf of purchasers of HDB securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

HDB American Depositary Shares declined $2.09 (7.28%) on March 18, 2026 and a further $1.02 (4.1%) on May 27, 2026, closing at $23.78, a cumulative decline of $3.11 per share. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 13, 2026.

What Purchasers Are Entitled To Regardless of Deadline

The action alleges that HDFC Bank paid approximately Rs 45 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, recorded as sponsorship for a road safety awareness campaign, in order to deliver an effective 6.01% deposit rate, a 2.51% markup over rates offered other savings customers. Plaintiffs contend that reported interest income and operating expenses were consequently misstated.

Investors who purchased during the Class Period are class members by operation of law. No filing, fee, or registration is required to preserve that status.

Investor Rights in the HDB Securities Class Action

Purchasers between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026 are absent class members automatically, without any application.

Any Class Period purchaser may apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the role carries no additional recovery and no personal cost.

Investors who already sold HDB ADSs may still be eligible, because eligibility turns on purchase date, not present ownership.

Non-U.S. residents who purchased HDB ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange are generally covered.

Class members ordinarily need only brokerage records showing purchase dates, share counts, and prices paid.

If a recovery is achieved, eligible class members typically submit a claim form rather than appearing in court.

Why Documentation Matters Now

Recovery in securities actions is calculated from documented trading history. Investors who locate confirmations and account statements early are better positioned to assess whether their losses are substantial enough to support a lead plaintiff application before the court's deadline.

"Every investor who purchased during the alleged Class Period has rights in this case, whether or not they seek an appointed role, and the allegations here concerning payments recorded as marketing spend raise significant questions about the accuracy of reported figures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until October 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HDB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HDB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HDB stock or securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the HDB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the HDB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do HDB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my HDB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP