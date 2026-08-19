HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN HDFC BANK LIMITED (HDB), CLICK HERE BEFORE OCTOBER 13, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) HDFC Bank camouflaged payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm in order to induce deposits; (2) these activities were approved by senior management; (3) these activities likely violated regulations and the Company's own policies, including those that prohibit payments that could constitute improper inducement; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's interest income and operating expenses were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz,

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Email: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles